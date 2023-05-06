While thousands favor the region in summer for its seaside views, plenty find cedar water-filled lakes surrounded by trees to be the best spot when the weather gets hot.

But managing their beaches and parks has become more costly for towns that run them.

Cost increases recently approved by Egg Harbor City Council for its lake park have Stephanie Whildon questioning whether her family can include their usual visits to the park as part of their summer plans.

“My son was just talking about camping and getting swimming passes this year, but I noticed, as well, the prices have really gone up,” said Whildon, who lives about 20 minutes from the lake. “Not sure if I can pull it off this year or not, sadly, and that was the highlight of our summers.”

Lake parks in other areas of South Jersey also aren’t resistant to fee hikes for their visitors.

“It’s pretty much due to the cost of labor that goes up every year,” Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.

Like its shore town counterparts, Egg Harbor City hasn’t escaped having to address lifeguard staffing issues.

“We have to be competitive,” Jiampetti said. “In the past couple of years since COVID, there’s been a lifeguard shortage. It’s not so hard to get badge checkers because they don’t need a certification for that.”

Lake beachgoers will pay $8 for a daily wristband, an increase from $5. For about a decade starting in 2009, they were $4, Jiampetti said.

Preseason passes have been raised to $10, as they, too, have been subject to subtle increases over about the past 14 years, Jiampetti said.

That type of price change has been seen at other municipal lake parks and beaches.

In 2021, Hamilton Township increased rates at The Cove beach at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. Seasonal passes that year were increased to $30 after May 1, a $5 increase from the cost to purchase the same credentials preseason, according to a resolution by the Township Committee.

As in Egg Harbor City, raising prices was necessary to keep the beach operational, Hamilton Administrator Brett Noll said.

Most of the costs center on paying lifeguards.

“With what we were paying, you could go to work at Kohl’s or work at McDonald’s and make more money without a lifeguard certification in CPR,” Noll said.

Overall, Jiampetti hasn’t heard about too much pushback from the public, saying most understand that the associated costs help keep the lake open to be enjoyed throughout the warmer months before it’s drained in the shoulder season.

Megan Pena, of Egg Harbor City, chooses to go to the lake over the beach. It’s easier for her small children to enjoy, not having to be fearful of crashing waves and other hazards associated with the ocean.

The lake is mostly affordable, and getting there doesn’t include the traffic synonymous with summers at the shore, she said.

“It’s easy to take off one day and enjoy the woods nearby, too,” Pena said. “There is also a playground and mini golf and paddle boats, a variety of activities to keep the family happy.”

There are ample chances to enjoy South Jersey’s fresh waters without beach fees.

At Lake Lenape, a short distance from The Cove, Atlantic County operates two parks, covering 2,000 acres. Visitors can use them for fishing and recreational sports, such as pickleball and volleyball. Boats, with proper permitting, can also be launched there.

West of Hamilton Township, Hammonton Lake Park, a few hundred yards behind the municipal sports fields on South Egg Harbor Road, doesn’t allow swimming, so no beachgoer fee, said Denise Mazzeo, the town’s recreation leader. While one can’t enjoy the water on a hot day, a small beach exposes the public to calm waters and trees a few hundred feet away.

Lake parks that require a pass for the beach, like Egg Harbor City, have them available for early purchase, at prices that are typically less expensive than in-season.

Christina Lauer-Gas, who enjoys taking her family there, has already purchased them, securing her access for the summer.

“A quick dip in the lake washes all our day’s troubles away,” said Lauer-Gas. “A few hours at the lake wipes the kids out and makes for a calmer afternoon at home.”

In Hamilton, the lake park is more of an amenity for locals, with easier-to-find parking than by the ocean, but it also helps bring people to town, boosting revenue for businesses during summer, Noll said.

“We’ve actually never broken even at The Cove,” Noll said. “But it does bring people in, and it’s a lot of the hometown people that go there, rather than drive out to the shore. A lot of them prefer the fresh water of the lake than the crowded shore and the saltwater.”

