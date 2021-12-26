South Jersey's economy improved in 2021 but hasn't fully recovered from pandemic

Many people have adopted pets to keep them company during the pandemic, he said. The rise in pet ownership meant more grooming business and more people purchasing the Groomers Helper, so that dogs will not be hurt and groomers will not be bitten while cleaning them.

On the downside, Groomers Helper has been impacted by supply chain issues. Berger was waiting for a camlock — a small clip that is part of the grooming loop — to arrive from overseas.

"Importing is a nightmare. It takes an extraordinary amount of time to get it. There is an extraordinary cost to trucking it. It takes extremely longer, and it is exponentially more expensive," he said.

Berger made an order in September that was supposed to arrive in November, but as of the week before Christmas, the part was still at the Port of Newark.

"I don't think a solution is on the horizon. This has been exacerbated by the COVID situation," he said.

Supply chain issues dominated economic news throughout the fall, Cooke said.

"Most of these issues seem to be tied squarely to the lingering effects of the pandemic on international trade in goods," he said.