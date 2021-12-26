South Jersey's economy improved in 2021 but hasn't fully recovered from pandemic

An evaluation of where the South Jersey economy stands depends on the timeframe used as the comparison.
"The economy is in far better shape today than it was one year ago," said Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton University. "Through the first 10 months of this year, total establishment employment in the A.C. metro area was up 8.1% year-on-year."
That 8.1% means more than 9,000 jobs, Cooke said.
Compared to the first 10 months of 2019, though, the Atlantic City metro area — economic-speak for Atlantic County — is down 9.9% and 13,100 jobs, Cooke said.
It has been harder for Atlantic City and southern New Jersey to emerge from the pandemic recession compared to the rest of the state because it is so dependent on the hospitality industry, said Leamor Kahanov, Stockton's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
"South Jersey is not as diversified as other parts of the state," Kahanov said.
Ed Berger, the CEO of the Groomers Helper, a small company on Ventnor Avenue in Margate that manufactures a pet safety and positioning system sold worldwide, looks back on the past year as a mixed bag.
Groomers Helper has been the best sales year in its 37-year history, said Berger, who has been the CEO for eight years.
Many people have adopted pets to keep them company during the pandemic, he said. The rise in pet ownership meant more grooming business and more people purchasing the Groomers Helper, so that dogs will not be hurt and groomers will not be bitten while cleaning them.
On the downside, Groomers Helper has been impacted by supply chain issues. Berger was waiting for a camlock — a small clip that is part of the grooming loop — to arrive from overseas.
"Importing is a nightmare. It takes an extraordinary amount of time to get it. There is an extraordinary cost to trucking it. It takes extremely longer, and it is exponentially more expensive," he said.
Berger made an order in September that was supposed to arrive in November, but as of the week before Christmas, the part was still at the Port of Newark.
"I don't think a solution is on the horizon. This has been exacerbated by the COVID situation," he said.
Supply chain issues dominated economic news throughout the fall, Cooke said.
"Most of these issues seem to be tied squarely to the lingering effects of the pandemic on international trade in goods," he said.
Ione Talese, owner of Artisan Body Products on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, also has had problems receiving products from overseas. Shoppers can find items from two big French soapmakers inside her shop, but they arrive on the West Coast, in California and Washington, and then have to be transported east, she said, creating another layer of delays.
But most of Artisan Body Products' merchandise comes from the East Coast, where supply chain issues are not as much of a problem, Talese said. By the conclusion of the holiday season, she is hoping to have done as well sales-wise this year as she did last year.
"Shipments have been delayed, damaged, only partial orders. Tracking has been a nightmare. You didn't even get tracking numbers," Talese said, adding she could not make promises to customers for certain items.
Businesses that were not having supply-chain issues had other challenges, including finding enough employees to fill openings.
The most immediate problem for businesses has been staffing, not just seasonally but full- and part-time, said Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce.
"Some (businesses) have been able to adjust their schedules and allow employees to work remotely," Pepenella said.
Many business owners have had to increase the time they work because it is so hard to find employees, said Danielle Guerriero, president of the Ocean City Downtown Merchants Association.
For some workers in the region, however, the situation created opportunities for steadier employment.
Alinzo Love, 24, an apprentice laborer, said that after the start of the pandemic, many construction contracts were not signed or re-signed, which meant he did not work many days last year.
"There was a lot of praying and unemployment (insurance payments)," said Love, who rents his own place in Cape May Court House. "This year, I'm full time. Last year, I was not a full-time employee."
Love, a 2015 Cape May County Technical High School graduate, is a member of Local 172, which includes highway laborers. He has to work 4,000 hours in the field and 80 hours in the classroom to move from apprentice laborer to laborer, he said.
An eight-hour shift can be physically demanding on his back as he shovels asphalt into potholes, Love said. He wants to move from apprentice to laborer because it means a higher hourly wage, benefits, a pension, good companies to work for and great co-workers.
"My end goal is to be in real estate. I will be doing construction, but I still want to do real estate," Love said.
After shrinking steadily during the first eight months of 2021, the labor force began to rebound this fall, Cooke said. September and October saw year-on-year increases of 1.8% and 3.2%, respectively, he said.
"Whether or not this was tied to the winding down of extended and enhanced UI (unemployment insurance) benefits is a somewhat open question given that several states that chose to end their pandemic UI programs last June did not see strong labor force rebounds last summer," Cooke said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year next year, Kahanov, Stockton's provost and vice president for academic affairs, said he believes everyone is learning to live with COVID, even if that means living in a different way.
"Optimism is there for 2022. Hopefully, it will impact the economy," Kahanov said.
