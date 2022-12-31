South Jersey's 2022 Year in Review: Atlantic City lost a ShopRite, Millville gained a state title and Ocean City couldn't stop talking about sex

From the Millville High School football team making history to a fatal unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood, these are the stories that shaped South Jersey in 2022:

STOCKTON PRESIDENT TO STEP DOWN

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman announced in July that he would retire as the institution’s fifth president on June 30, 2023.

During his tenure as president, which began in 2015, Kesselman oversaw the university’s return to Atlantic City. In 2018, the school’s $220 million City Campus opened its doors to students. The project was hailed as a “game changer” for the city and the school as the resort tried to diversify its economy.

Prior to his appointment as president, he served as acting president after Herman J. Saatkamp Jr. went on medical leave and later resigned amid a flawed deal to purchase the former Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The plan imploded over legal complications restricting the former casino’s development.

ISSUES AT STANLEY HOLMES VILLAGE

In October, the city government pledge to assist the Atlantic City Housing Authority with trash collection at its nine housing properties.

At the time, Mayor Marty Small Sr. called conditions at the facilities “deplorable and horrific."

The conditions included broken elevators and laundry room equipment, rising mounds of uncollected garbage and infestations.

Residents at Stanley Holmes Village have complained through the fall and early winter about a lack of heat and hot water. The city has distributed blankets and heaters to residents who needed them.

City officials said Stanley Holmes' units would not meet current city code.

DUELING PLANS FOR BADER FIELD

After years of little to no interest, two groups have expressed interest in redeveloping Bader Field in Atlantic City.

Two competing proposals have been publicized for the largest undeveloped parcel in the city, surrounded by water on three sides.

A series of false starts for developing the site has long frustrated city officials.

DEEM Enterprises wants to build a $2.7 billion luxury car-centric development at the historic airport site, with 2,000 units of housing, a retail promenade, a 2.44-mile auto course for residents to drive their expensive cars and other auto-themed attractions.

And Bart Blatstein of Tower Investments and owner of the Showboat hotel has a $3 billion plan to build 10,000 rental housing units on the site, retail and office space, and canals to maximize that waterfront feeling.

The city was set to name a redeveloper for the 142-acre site earlier this month, but the state Department of Community Affairs expressed concerns about the agreement. City officials said they are expecting to name a redeveloper at their first meeting of the new year.

PHILLIES MAKE UNEXPECTED RUN TO WORLD SERIES

On June 3, 2022, the Phillies had a 22-29 record and had just fired manager Joe Girardi and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson.

The playoffs — let alone the World Series — seemed like an afterthought.

But fast forward to October, and the Phillies made the playoffs and set off on a remarkable run to the World Series.

The Phillies clinched their first playoff berth since the 2011 season and defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series.

They then upset the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series in four games and advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

They then defeated the San Diego Padres in five games to advance to the World Series, their first World Series appearance since 2009.

However, their run ended at the hands of the Houston Astros, who defeated the Phillies in six games.

MILLVILLE FOOTBALL MAKES HISTORY

The Millville High School football team beat Northern Highlands 18-14 for the inaugural state Group IV championship at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.

This was the first season New Jersey had crowned a state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

“Millville is a football community,” said head coach Humberto Ayala following the title win. “It means a lot to our city to be in this situation and to create history and be the first Group IV state champion ever in the state of New Jersey. This will live on.”

The high school football playoffs began in 1974. From the start of the state playoff until last year, each of the five public school enrollment groups had four sectional champions.

New Jersey high school football fans had waited years to see true public school state championship games.

NO SHOPRITE FOR AC

For the past three years, city and state officials had been touting a new ShopRite in the resort.

After more than a year of behind-the-scenes talks with ShopRite operator Village Super Market, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority notified the company earlier this month that it was suspending negotiations.

Both CRDA and the state still hope to open a full-service grocery store in the city.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. expressed disappointment but said he remains optimistic there will be a supermarket in town.

“It’s extremely disheartening,” Small said. “It’s not a good thing for the people of Atlantic City.”

There are several food stores in the city, but it has been years since there was a large grocery store in the city. Local officials and the Murphy administration have presented getting a grocery store for Atlantic City as a priority.

Plans are to put out a new request for proposals for a company to operate the facility in January, state officials said.

DEADLY CAR RALLY IN WILDWOOD

Wildwood and State Police knew trouble was on the way before the start of an unsanctioned car rally in September. But they could not have known just how bad things would get.

The H2oi rally had taken place in Ocean City, Maryland, for years, despite increasing efforts by officials in that beach resort community to make participants feel unwelcome. When organizers said they would move to Wildwood in 2022, city officials said they could not legally tell people they could not come to town or use public streets, but promised strict enforcement and pleaded with participants to follow the rules of the road.

Instead, Wildwood and surrounding communities were overwhelmed with drag races, reckless driving and huge crowds of young people who resisted any attempts to control the situation, sometimes violently.

On Sept. 23, police in Middle Township chased rally participants from parking lot to parking lot, as gatherings coordinated on social media sprung up quickly across the community. The next night was much worse, with two people killed in a multicar accident connected to the rally and many more injured. Callers to 911 that night described dangerous and chaotic situations throughout town, as police sought to tamp down emergency after emergency.

Multiple people have been charged in connection to the weekend's events, and city, county and state officials are looking for ways to prevent something similar from happening again, including tripling traffic fines and changing state laws.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the deaths in Wildwood an awful tragedy.

CHANGES AT CAPE REGIONAL

Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May County’s only hospital and a significant employer in the county, saw significant changes in 2022, with more on the way.

The hospital in Cape May Court House sent shockwaves through the county when it announced in the summer it would no longer provide maternity services as of September. Hospital officials cited difficulty finding doctors to provide the service.

The hospital had been expanding other services and programs, opening a new surgery center and announcing a $3 million gift toward a new emergency department.

In December, the hospital confirmed plans to merge with Cooper University Health Care, which manages Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Local officials praised the merger plans as a means to ensure the hospital would remain in operation.

The process to get the needed approvals to merge could take until 2024.

OCEAN CITY TALKS ABOUT SEX

New state education standards, approved in 2020 but taking effect this year, proved a flashpoint for arguments about inclusion and the proper role of public education in matters relating to sexuality and gender. The issue drove new interest in school board elections and led to impassioned pleas from parents, students and members of boards of education around South Jersey and throughout the state.

Speakers lined up to address boards of education both in favor of the new standards and in opposition to them, but the argument appeared to be most visible in Ocean City, where rallies were held both calling for more rights for parents and for better protection for LGBTQ students.

On two occasions, students, parents and teachers rallied to drive home a message of acceptance and care for all students. Organizers cited efforts against the new state standards as reason to take action.

Voters in November backed three candidates for school board who organized the Ocean City Alliance for Sensible Education and were supported by the conservative organization Moms for Liberty. The candidates insisted they were all for protecting LGBTQ students from bullying but believed the new state standards went too far, and would include subject matter that was best left to parents and was being presented to students at too young an age.

The new board members will be sworn in at a reorganization meeting set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the library of Ocean City High School.

COLD CASE CLOSURE

For decades, the family of Susan Negersmith sought answers. After a visit to Wildwood on Memorial Day weekend in 1990, Negersmith was found dead outside a storage area behind a restaurant, her body partially clothed and badly bruised.

She was 20.

Her family was outraged by an initial finding that her death was accidental. Her father, Kent Negersmith, pushed for a new autopsy and eventually saw her cause of death listed as homicide, but he did not live to see an arrest more than 30 years after the crime.

In April, officials announced the arrest of Jerry Rosado, 62, on charges of sexual assault against Negersmith. He has not been charged with her death.

Police say they relied on DNA evidence to find the man in Millville, using techniques that did not exist when Negersmith died.

If convicted of sexual assault, Rosado could face five to 10 years in prison.