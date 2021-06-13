South Jersey young people are increasingly applying to law school

VENTNOR — The law has been an integral part of Vanessa Calixto’s relatively short life.
Calixto, 23, a first-generation Mexican-American, helped her mother become a U.S. citizen by attending any appointments she had with lawyers and assisting with translation.
Almost three years ago, Calixto started working as an immigration paralegal in the law offices of Mandi B. Bucceroni here and in Philadelphia.
“A lot of lawyers were involved with what was going on with Trump” and anti-police brutality efforts, Calixto said. “I think it reinforced my wanting to go to law school.”
Calixto graduated magna cum laude from Stockton University in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, a concentration in pre-law and a minor in philosophy. This fall, she will attend Rutgers Law School in Camden full time.
She is among the tens of thousands of Americans nationwide who have applied to law school this year. The percentage of people applying to law school in 2021 has increased by 19.7% over last year and by 15.1% over 2019.
One of the theories behind the increase is that the COVID-19 pandemic gave people more time to study for the qualifying exam, the LSAT, a person takes to attend law school.
Another notable aspect of the rise is who is applying: Generation Z — those 25 and younger — whose teenage and young adult years have been some of the most tumultuous in this country since the 1960s.
The country’s youngest adults have lived through social and political movements involving immigration, gun control, climate change, police violence, LGBTQ rights, three Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings and the election and defeat of former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice.
They have seen lawyers play instrumental roles in all of these issues.
Over the decades, there has been an ebb and flow of interest in attending law school based on what was happening in the country, said Jay L. Austin, senior associate dean of enrollment management and financial aid for Rutgers Law.
Former President Richard Nixon and his involvement in the Watergate break-in inspired people to attend law school during the 1970s, Austin said.
“This current generation of 15- to 20-year-olds has seen unarmed Black men killed and saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’” he said.
In the past, if people considered law, all they thought about was litigators in the courtroom, but law can be used for so many different things, from obtaining Social Security for grandparents to settling landlord-tenant disputes, Austin said.
Austin said a “Trump bump” helped drive applications. The Robert Mueller investigation and two impeachment trials made daily headlines during his presidency, and lawyers were the public face of opposition to the administration’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries.
Jackeline Negron, who is Puerto Rican, was inspired to apply to law school by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who in 2009 became the first woman of color and first Latina to be confirmed to the high court.
“She definitely paved the way for many young girls to see it was an attainable profession,” Negron said of Sotomayor, who started her legal career in 1979. “I believe that is the profession I am most excited to go down, so that I can pave the way for other young girls out there.”
Negron will be a junior this fall at Stockton. She plans to apply to law school for fall 2023. She founded a new club, Minorities in Law, during the just-ended academic year.
Before Negron, of Bridgeton, started at Stockton, she was more interested in criminal justice.
“The political aura at the time I was an undergraduate made me realize that I should actually go into the legal field instead. Maybe I can make more changes in the legal field than in the law enforcement field,” she said.
Social justice issues played a big part in bringing Negron, 19, into the legal field.
“When I do obtain my J.D. (juris doctor), that’s what I want to go into. I want to stand for people who don’t have voices in the criminal justice system,” Negron said.
Linda J. Wharton, professor of political science and a pre-law adviser at Stockton, has been at the university for 20 years.
Wharton says she sees more desire in current Stockton students to attend law school than 10 years ago. Interest has particularly picked up during the past year or two, and the uptick is consistent with national trends, she said.
“I definitely saw more applicants this year, and that’s true of current students, those who are just graduating this year and some of our alums also applied. They are going in the fall. They took a year or two off,” Wharton said. “All together, we had 25 applicants for law school. ... That’s a pretty high number for us.”
Mariam Eskander, 20, was born in Egypt. She had not been in this country long before the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, when she was in seventh grade.
Eskander graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2018 and received her U.S. citizenship in 2019.
In May, Eskander graduated from Stockton, a year earlier than students typically do, and is headed this fall to the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. The types of law that interest Eskander are public interest litigation, government and legislative.
Eskander’s experience with the immigration system was not very pleasant and may have played a role in her wanting to become a lawyer.
“I was a religious minority in Egypt. I was always seen differently even when I moved here, for obvious reasons. I think my personal experience having been a minority, someone who felt marginalized for pretty much my entire life, influenced me and pretty much had something to do with (her desire to pursue a law career),” Eskander said.
Eskander said she has tried to raise awareness at Stockton of issues that are of particular interest to her, such as climate change and police violence.
“I feel like our generation has had no choice but to be more politically active and engaged. I feel like we have been in crisis-ridden times,” Eskander said, citing the 2007-09 recession, school shootings and the fight for racial justice. “I am proud to be a part of a generation that is taking action and not staying silent.”
