South Jersey young people are increasingly applying to law school

Jackeline Negron, who is Puerto Rican, was inspired to apply to law school by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who in 2009 became the first woman of color and first Latina to be confirmed to the high court.

“She definitely paved the way for many young girls to see it was an attainable profession,” Negron said of Sotomayor, who started her legal career in 1979. “I believe that is the profession I am most excited to go down, so that I can pave the way for other young girls out there.”

Negron will be a junior this fall at Stockton. She plans to apply to law school for fall 2023. She founded a new club, Minorities in Law, during the just-ended academic year.

Before Negron, of Bridgeton, started at Stockton, she was more interested in criminal justice.

“The political aura at the time I was an undergraduate made me realize that I should actually go into the legal field instead. Maybe I can make more changes in the legal field than in the law enforcement field,” she said.

Social justice issues played a big part in bringing Negron, 19, into the legal field.