South Jersey waste managers learning to adjust to changing recycling parameters and increasing costs

The CMCMUA’s “Know It Before You Throw It” campaign asks residents to keep recyclables loose, clean and dry, without caps and covers on bottles and other containers — and no plastic bags. Like other agencies, the authority no longer takes bulky rigid plastics. Nor does it accept shredded paper, “which had little to no market value and caused contamination in other materials,” according to the statement.

In Cumberland County, waste managers will be trying to process recyclables locally, rather than sending them off somewhere else. By June 2021, the county expects to have Commodities Evaluation Solutions, of Trenton, Mercer County, build and operate a “mini-MiRF” (Materials Recovery Facility). This “scaled-down version of a recycling center” will likely halve the county’s recycling costs, which amounted to $800,000 in processing fees in 2019, according to Anthony Riviera, director of solid waste complex, Cumberland County Improvement District.

“We’ll be one of the first on the East Coast to have a mini-MiRF,” said Riviera, noting the county operated a full-sized recycling center between 1998 and 2008.

In the face of new challengers, waste and recycling experts are embracing the the “mini” concept, he said.