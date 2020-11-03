South Jersey voters, their ballots cast, wait for results

+2 'Raw exposed nerves': Anxious nation awaits Election Day WARREN, Mich. — She could have dropped her ballot at the post office, but she wasn’t sure if…

Nearby, Christian Moreno, also of Atlantic City, spent the day translating for Spanish-speaking voters.

"We’re making sure that our voices are being heard for the people in our family and community, especially the Latino community," he said after casting his ballot. "The Latino and East Asia turnout was high today. More than before, but still not enough."

Many South Jersey voters began receiving their ballots in late September and had already cast them, either by mail, placing them in an official drop box or taking them to their polling place on Election Day.

It’s unclear how soon the votes might be tallied, but the same law that established this year’s mail-in vote also permitted county boards of elections to begin opening and counting ballots 10 days before Election Day.

And that counting continued to take place in the hours leading up to polls closing at 8 p.m. An hour before polls closed, the Atlantic County Board of Elections was reviewing disputed ballots, allowing some and rejecting others for a variety of reasons. Even as they decided the fate of some of the votes, more arrived from the post office in Pleasantville.