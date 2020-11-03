South Jersey voters, their ballots cast, wait for results

With many voters casting ballots for weeks, Election Day in South Jersey looked a little different this year. Polling places were quieter in some spots, and election results were already being tallied. For voters, meanwhile, excitement was mixed with exhaustion at the end of a long voting cycle.
“I think people have had enough of this overwhelming experience,” said Scott Chambers, owner of Zippy's Bike Shop in Wildwood, a city President Donald J. Trump visited in January in support of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. “I’m looking forward to moving forward,” Chambers said.
Trump's rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center in January brought hundreds of thousands people into the resort during the offseason. But today, the resort's streets were far quieter.
That wasn't the case everywhere, despite the mostly vote-by-mail election. At Atlantic City's Richmond Avenue School, in the city's Chelsea neighborhood, poll workers said they were seeing good voter turnout.
Carlos Hardy, a poll worker for more than 20 years, said nearly 500 people had voted. Hardy had started the day at 5 a.m. and was still going, 13 hours later. He said he votes every election, and sees the act as an exercise of his constitutional rights.
Nearby, Christian Moreno, also of Atlantic City, spent the day translating for Spanish-speaking voters.
"We’re making sure that our voices are being heard for the people in our family and community, especially the Latino community," he said after casting his ballot. "The Latino and East Asia turnout was high today. More than before, but still not enough."
Many South Jersey voters began receiving their ballots in late September and had already cast them, either by mail, placing them in an official drop box or taking them to their polling place on Election Day.
It’s unclear how soon the votes might be tallied, but the same law that established this year’s mail-in vote also permitted county boards of elections to begin opening and counting ballots 10 days before Election Day.
And that counting continued to take place in the hours leading up to polls closing at 8 p.m. An hour before polls closed, the Atlantic County Board of Elections was reviewing disputed ballots, allowing some and rejecting others for a variety of reasons. Even as they decided the fate of some of the votes, more arrived from the post office in Pleasantville.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said the board had received more than 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots by Tuesday afternoon, not counting the ballots that were dropped off at polling places throughout the county. The board had counted about 111,000, she said. In the last presidential election in 2016, 119,000 ballots were cast in total.
In Cape May County, Clerk Rita Fulginiti said this year is likely to break a record for turnout, with 69% of registered voters returning their ballots before Tuesday.
Bob Romano, of Wildwood, was taking a walk on the city's Boardwalk about 2 p.m. He wasn't holding out much hope that results would reveal the winners of many elections quickly.
“But we’ll see,” he said. In 2016, Wildwood voters went for Trump 860 to 799 over Hillary Clinton.
Trish Brown, of Cherry Hill, also walking the Boardwalk with her two dogs, Joseph and Charlie, said she doesn't think Trump's support has eroded much in four years.
“There’s already a lot of Trump supporters down here,” said Brown, who has a shore home in Wildwood. “There are a lot of Biden signs around here, but there are more Trump signs."
She also was squarely for Joe Biden and, unlike others, believed there would be a "good idea (of the winner) by tonight.”
While most people voted by mail, some, including those who said they did not trust the mail-in ballot process, went to the polls to vote.
"I don't know if I really trust the mail," said Harrison Raub as he voted at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood. "Hopefully everything is as clean as possible."
Andrea Boyce, 19, of Linwood, voted by mail for Biden. This was Boyce’s first voting experience, and she thought it was a simple and easy process for such an important task. At 5:45 p.m., Boyce was feeling anxious.
“It is so heartbreaking seeing the violence that is arising around this election," Boyce said. "People need to respect the results of the election and move forward in the most peaceful way possible.” Boyce said we are still neighbors no matter what ballot was cast and that everyone’s differences should be respected."
Polling locations in many towns were mostly empty, a sign many voters opted to vote by mail.
Sylvia Kuzniar, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, decided to vote in person Tuesday. She, like Boyce, was nervous about the results and what comes next.
“No matter who wins, I predict there will be complete chaos, which is very sad.”
"There are not as many people here as there normally are," said Robert Boyd as he cast his vote at Belhaven Middle School. "Everything feels a little empty. But, I mean, overall I guess, it’s still just the same."
The Associated Press, CJ Fairfield, Michelle Brunetti-Post, Bill Barlow, Madison Sands, Marissa Luca, Selena Vazquez and Raquelle Gilbert contributed to this report.
