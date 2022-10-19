South Jersey Transportation Authority lauds upcoming widening of Atlantic City Expressway

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Sometime in 2025, there will be three lanes in both directions of the entire length of the Atlantic City Expressway, officials said at a Wednesday press conference.

Currently three lanes from Atlantic City to Hammonton reduce to two lanes at Exit 31 where Route 73 crosses.

"When there are just two lanes on a superhighway like this, it just takes one tractor trailer (accident or breakdown) to shut the roadway down for hours," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who is also chair of the South Jersey Transportation Authority board. "People can sit for hours ... it's a huge safety issue. And we have a whole lot of disgruntled customers."

The $180 million project is being funded with proceeds from the 2020 toll increase, which is expected to pay for a variety of improvement projects, said SJTA Executive Director Stephen Dougherty.

When people are paying to use a road, they expect a higher level of service, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

After the expansion project, there will be three lanes the full length of the roadway, from Atlantic City to the western end where it joins Route 42 in Gloucester Township, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

She said critics talk about widening projects inducing demand and resulting in more traffic using roads.

"Demand is here now. It already exists," Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Almost $42 million from toll increases will also fund converting the Expressway to all-electronic tolling.

SJTA approved a $159.3 million, 15-year contract last month with a Tennessee firm to build and maintain the electronic system.

About $500 million is expected to be raised by the toll increases, which also include annual toll hikes tied to cost-of-living increases.

"This is a prudent use of tolls collected from the public," Dougherty said of the widening project and its improvements to efficiency and safety.

He said it will provide 26 more miles of three-lane roadway.

Third lanes will be built in what is now a wide median area, rather than add them on the outside of the roadway, a move Dougherty said will be better for the environment as well as for reducing costs.

The project will also include improvements to many exits and to the area where the Expressway ends and joins Route 42, said U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st.

"That's an area that has had horrific accidents," Norcross said of the area where the Expressway and Route 42 merge.

The SJTA was established by legislation in 1991, Dougherty said, to coordinate the transportation system in New Jersey's six southernmost counties.

SJTA runs the Expressway, which opened in 1964, as well as the Atlantic City International Airport and provides other transportation related services, Dougherty said.

"The Expressway delivers people to the heart of America's Playground, the New Jersey Shore," Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Currently it handles 55,000 cars a day, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Dougherty said preliminary environmental studies are completed, and the SJTA is moving to the preliminary design phase.

"I’m a little bit excited about this one — that’s an understatement," Norcross said.