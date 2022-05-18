South Jersey Transportation Authority bus drivers suing to get out of union

Seven bus drivers for the South Jersey Transportation Authority are suing the authority and their former union for taking dues from their paychecks over their objections.

The lawsuit, filed May 2 in U.S. District Court in Camden, alleges the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 196 is violating the drivers' First Amendment rights by not recognizing their rights as public sector employees not to pay union dues as a condition of employment, established in a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The state agency said it had no comment on pending litigation.

Drivers Tyron Foxworth, Doris Hamilton, Karen Burdett, Karen Hairston, Ted Lively, Arlene Gibson and Stanley Burke have filed the complaint. All of the drivers live in South Jersey, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Cumberland counties.

According to the lawsuit, the suing drivers had submitted letters to the SJTA in October or November asking that their union deductions cease at the start of this year. However, they say, the union’s collective bargaining contract with the SJTA limited such requests to January, a requirement to which the drivers said they did not consent.

The lawsuit alleges the union practice “violates Plaintiffs’ First Amendment right to free speech and association.”

The drivers are being represented by the National Right to Work Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free legal aid to employees alleging civil rights violations from compulsory union requirements.