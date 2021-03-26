South Jersey traffic projects multiply as warm weather increases

The emergency project includes the removal and replacement of the existing storm culvert pipes, the installation of new headwalls and foundation slabs, wingwalls and scour countermeasures, backfilling the culvert excavation with stone and resurfacing the road, Church said.

+10 The Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery is expanding ESTELL MANOR — Atlantic County military veterans who prefer to have their remains buried wit…

As of Thursday, the contractor has replaced the pipes, installed the foundation slabs and headwalls and backfilled the excavation, Church said. The contractor will be working extended hours as well as Saturdays to expedite the remaining work.

Prior to Sunday, the contractor expects to have installed the westerly wingwalls and scour protection with the expectation of restoring temporary flow across the culvert by Saturday night, Church said.

The balance of the work, including resurfacing, is expected to be completed by April 7, Church said.

Meanwhile, NJDOT officials also announced Friday shoulder closures on Route 72 and a traffic shift on Marsha Drive as the Manahawkin Bay Bridges project resumes in Stafford Township.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, contractor C.J. Hesse was scheduled to close the shoulder on Route 72 in both directions near Marsha Drive, officials said.

+8 Atlantic County Veterans Museum now open to the public ESTELL MANOR — Retired Lt. Col. W. Wallace Kaenzig pointed out the four tiny stars on one of…