South Jersey traffic projects multiply as warm weather increases

Roadwork is hard to escape this month in South Jersey as projects are underway to give motorists a smoother travel experience this summer.
The state Department of Transportation announced Friday daytime shoulder closures on Route 50 as a pavement preservation project begins in Estell Manor.
NJDOT’s contractor, Asphalt Paving Systems, is scheduled to close the shoulder on Route 50 in both directions between Buena-Tuckahoe Road and Cumberland Avenue in Estell Manor to install construction signs and drainage inlet filters prior to repaving the road, officials said.
The work will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. Monday and continue daily for about a week, officials said.
Milling and paving work will begin mid-April, officials said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A local restaurant owner died Thursday night after crashing into the bac…
The work will require overnight lanes closures with alternating traffic, officials said. Notification will be provided in advance of traffic pattern changes.
The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors, officials said.
In Middle Township, work on the Fishing Creek culvert will continue next week along Bayshore Road at the Lower Township/Middle Township border, Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said in a statement.
After further inspection by the engineer, it was determined the original triple 36-inch cast iron culvert pipes were in need of replacement in their entirety. Work began March 10, Church said.
The emergency project includes the removal and replacement of the existing storm culvert pipes, the installation of new headwalls and foundation slabs, wingwalls and scour countermeasures, backfilling the culvert excavation with stone and resurfacing the road, Church said.
ESTELL MANOR — Atlantic County military veterans who prefer to have their remains buried wit…
As of Thursday, the contractor has replaced the pipes, installed the foundation slabs and headwalls and backfilled the excavation, Church said. The contractor will be working extended hours as well as Saturdays to expedite the remaining work.
Prior to Sunday, the contractor expects to have installed the westerly wingwalls and scour protection with the expectation of restoring temporary flow across the culvert by Saturday night, Church said.
The balance of the work, including resurfacing, is expected to be completed by April 7, Church said.
Meanwhile, NJDOT officials also announced Friday shoulder closures on Route 72 and a traffic shift on Marsha Drive as the Manahawkin Bay Bridges project resumes in Stafford Township.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, contractor C.J. Hesse was scheduled to close the shoulder on Route 72 in both directions near Marsha Drive, officials said.
ESTELL MANOR — Retired Lt. Col. W. Wallace Kaenzig pointed out the four tiny stars on one of…
Traffic on Marsha Drive also will be shifted about 2 feet to the right in both directions, officials said. This will allow the contractor to complete restriping and begin widening the road.
The project is designed to improve safety and reduce congestion at the Marsha Drive intersection and in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island, officials said.
Marsha Drive will be widened to provide double left turn lanes onto Route 72, and a third lane will be added on 72 in both directions near the intersection, officials said.
In Ship Bottom, about 3,000 feet of Route 72 and three cross roads — Barnegat Avenue, Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard — will be widened, officials said.
Two-way traffic will be restored along Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, officials said. Five traffic signals will be reconstructed, and a new traffic signal will be installed at Eighth Street and Long Beach Boulevard.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.