top story

South Jersey towns sharing $75,000 from Atlantic City Electric for open space projects

Fifteen South Jersey municipalities are being awarded $75,000 in grants by Atlantic City Electric from Sustainable Jersey for open space and resiliency projects.

The towns awarded are Penns Grove Borough, Elk Township, Washington Township, Lower Township, East Greenwich Township, Mantua Township, Maurice River Township, Hamilton Township, Folsom Borough, Egg Harbor City, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Port Republic City, Dennis Township and Northfield City. Each will be given between $2,000 and $10,000 in grants, Atlantic City Electric said in a Monday news release.

The towns will collectively be awarded the funds during a Friday ceremony at Hammonton Canoe Club, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton, Atlantic County, beginning at 9 a.m.

Leaders of Atlantic City Electric will be on hand for the ceremony, the company said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

