South Jersey towns sharing $75,000 from Atlantic City Electric for open space projects

Fifteen South Jersey municipalities are being awarded $75,000 in grants by Atlantic City Electric from Sustainable Jersey for open space and resiliency projects.
The towns awarded are Penns Grove Borough, Elk Township, Washington Township, Lower Township, East Greenwich Township, Mantua Township, Maurice River Township, Hamilton Township, Folsom Borough, Egg Harbor City, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Port Republic City, Dennis Township and Northfield City. Each will be given between $2,000 and $10,000 in grants, Atlantic City Electric said in a Monday news release.
The towns will collectively be awarded the funds during a Friday ceremony at Hammonton Canoe Club, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton, Atlantic County, beginning at 9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Leaders of Atlantic City Electric will be on hand for the ceremony, the company said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.