South Jersey towns rush to ban pot despite NJ voters overwhelmingly supporting it

Despite overwhelmingly being approved by voters in November, recreational marijuana has been slow to garner support at the local level.
Since the bill was signed into law Feb. 22 and guidance was issued on legalized marijuana, towns around the area have been quick to adopt their own legislation all but banning the recreational smoking of marijuana despite voters supporting it by a 67% to 32% margin. All but three of the state’s 565 municipalities voted in favor of it at the polls.
“This is what happens when police goals conflict with policy implementation,” said Benjamin Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship. “In the state it’s popular, but it comes down to where you live.”
Under the N.J. Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns have until Aug. 21 — 180 days from the adoption of the state law — to create any local enforcement structure. Towns that do not act by then will be governed by the state’s law.
The legalization of marijuana is expected to generate $126 million in tax revenue for the state, according to a marijuana advocacy group.
For Ocean City, banning recreational marijuana use was a natural progression. The resort has banned alcohol sales since its inception as a Christian resort in the late 19th century.
“We don’t allow alcohol sales, we shouldn’t allow this,” Councilwoman Karen Bergman said after voting to ban recreational marijuana in the city.
In practice, cannabis enforcement for adults in the resort will be similar — anyone over the age of 21 coming to town with a six-pack of beer or a bag of weed for consumption at home is perfectly legal.
Unlike Ocean City, Atlantic City has embraced recreational pot and its financial benefits. The city, which has a medical dispensary on the Boardwalk and a planned second location, also expects to take advantage of a 2% tax the city can collect on sales of cannabis products.
“The state should consider the opportunities that may be created by new initiatives, including the legalization of recreational use marijuana, as potential sources of political and financial support for the efforts to restart and recover Atlantic City,” according to a state-issued report outlining the resort’s path to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Municipalities’ quick opposition to recreational marijuana could be rooted in some considering it a “gateway drug” and the stigma attached to it, political analysts said.
“It’s kind of unique. You don’t see too many illegal products that become legal,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “I guess it’s the association with drug abuse and the decades-long war on drugs, going back all the way to the movie ‘Reefer Madness’ in the 1930s.”
Demographics also play a role in municipalities’ decisions to ban recreational marijuana, Dworkin said.
“Older populations have a traditionally negative view,” Dworkin said. “We have gone 50 years of messaging that marijuana is a bad thing. These are still very powerful messages that residents and politicians have.”
Froonjian said he sees a comparison to restrictive zoning towns do to prevent certain types of businesses, such as adult bookstores and strip clubs, on moral grounds.
“One difference is some of these adult bookstores and clubs are able to sue under the First Amendment,” Froonjian said. “This law gives these towns a window (of time to restrict cannabis businesses). So that makes it really different. … You may have to allow the adult bookstore, but not the legal dispensary.”
While some towns are against the use of recreational marijuana, many are keeping their options open to a medical or retail dispensary.
Northfield has said it would keep its options open.
“I look at Northfield as more of a retail opportunity,” said Councilman Paul Utts during a recent City Council workshop meeting.
He said the potential to generate tax revenue and create jobs is there as Tilton Road acts as a corridor to nearby shore towns.
He proposed storefronts for recreational marijuana only be permitted in a specific zone that runs near the Dunkin’ on Tilton Road and heads west to the Egg Harbor Township border.
Cultivating and manufacturing marijuana would not be permitted through the proposed ordinance.
“If the price point is correct, if it’s not overly taxed and cultivators can grow it at a price point that’s below the street, then you’ll deprive the street of that revenue,” he said. “Organized crime, which brings these drugs in … we’ll deprive that revenue and hopefully it’ll just be the recreational, legal version that gets taxed. It’s not that we’ll attract organized crime, it’s that we’re trying to defeat organized crime. If you tax it too much, and it’s more expensive than the street, then the street will continue to thrive.”
Middle Township has supported a proposal for a medical marijuana facility at the site of a former La Monica seafood processing plant. The Massachusetts company Insa plans to build a new facility at the site to grow and sell cannabis and cannabis-infused products to those with state-issued medical cards.
Depending on how things go, towns could change their minds, Froonjian and Dworkin said.
“We are in the very early stages,” Dworkin said. “I think that some will let it settle and then see what happens.”
More South Jersey towns are banning recreational marijuana this week: A town-by-town guide
City Council President Keith Bennett, in a March 18 meeting, said the economic development committee would take up the issue and make a recommendation to council.
With one medical marijuana dispensary on the Boardwalk and another expected to open, Atlantic City is expected to take part in the more open laws, including taking advantage of a 2% tax the city can collect on sales of cannabis products.
Borough Council has taken no recent public steps on the issue, but as far back as 2018, has been opposed to the legalization of marijuana, according to meeting minutes.
Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote May 4 on an ordinance that would prohibit the operation of any cannabis businesses in the community.
Officials here will vote May 12 on an ordinance banning any type of cannabis business in the municipality.
City Council has taken no recent action. Voters, in a 2018 non-binding referendum, narrowly opposed its legalization.
City Council voted May 5 to prohibit the operation of any class of cannabis businesses within its geographical boundaries.
The Borough Council in a March 8 agenda noted, “Marijuana legislation will need future discussion."
City Council adopted an ordinance April 6 banning smoking of marijuana in public places.
The Common Council held a special meeting May 5 to discuss regulations of cannabis businesses within Corbin City limits.
Township Committee will consider adopting two ordinances on May 25 regulating the consumption and sale of cannabis in the township.
One ordinance will ban marijuana smoking in public places. The intent is to "protect residents of and visitors to the Township of Dennis from the nuisance and health hazards of non-consensual exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke and limit marijuana-related litter and pollution."
A second ordinance, also up for vote May 25 will prohibit any cannabis businesses from opening in the township.
Public hearings will proceed both votes.
An ordinance prohibiting the operation of certain classes of cannabis businesses within its limits was introduced April 12.
Township Council voted May 11 to prohibit smoking cannabis in township recreation areas.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, but no public made comments.
The township has until Aug. 21 to decide whether it will allow retail recreational marijuana sales within its borders.
As a side note, one of its largest institutions, Stockton University, is rapidly expanding its educational offerings related to cannabis, including the creation of the Cannabis & Hemp Research Institute at the university.
The town is reviewing options and will have some legislation by the 180-day deadline, a town official has said.
No legislation can be found, but Columbia Care New Jersey, LLC, is seeking planning board approval to build a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary with drive-thru window involving a currently vacant commercial property located at 4436 East Black Horse Pike, according a recent public notice.
No record of recent legislation, but at least as early as September 2019, town officials voiced opposition to locating a dispensary in town.
The town's governing body will vote to adopt two ordinances on May 13; one ordinance will prohibit the establishment of any recreational cannabis business in the township; another will medical cannabis dispensaries in its M-1 business zone.
No action taken. In minutes of the township’s senior advisory board, the township’s police chief spoke against it in 2019.
Township officials were expected to vote May 3 on an ordinance that would prohibit smoking of marijuana in public places.
Township Committee was expected to vote on May 3 on an ordinance that would prevent people from smoking or vaping cannabis in public. The township does support a proposal for a medical marijuana facility at the site of a former seafood processing plant.
City Commissioners discussed legislating cannabis facilities at its March 16 meeting, but have not taken formal action. Among the range of possibilities the board is considering is both prohibiting it, or allowing and taxing it.
City Council will hold a final vote May 18 on banning any type of recreational cannabis business in the city.
City Council is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plan was legalized for recreational use at the state level.
City Councilman Paul Utts has said allowing the sale of cannabis has the potential to generate tax revenue and create jobs.
The city has previously approved a medical marijuana dispensary. No legislation regarding recreational marijuana has been brought up, according to a review of minutes.
The city will vote May 11 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale or operation of any recreational marijuana manufacturing, cultivation, processing, distribution or dispensaries as well as the delivery of cannabis. The vote also will include prohibiting the public consumption or smoking of cannabis in public.
At a March meeting, the city's solicitor reminded the board of the state law and the need to redo any laws regulating marijuana by Aug. 21. While not binding, the city has previously issued a letter of support at a July 25, 2019, meeting for a medical marijuana facility, according to minutes of that meeting found on the city's website.
The Township Committee will hold a public hearing and final vote May 11 on an ordinance prohibiting "the consumption of cannabis items."
A previous township law, established in 2020, prohibited the operation of marijuana retail establishments, marijuana cultivation facilities and marijuana product manufacturing facilities.
The borough voted May 4 to prohibit the sale of marijuana, as well as the operation of an marijuana-related business. Smoking and ingesting cannabis also will be prohibited.
The township will vote May 10 to adopt an ordinance aimed at keeping out recreational marijuana dispensaries.
No information could be found regarding legislation. At a Jan 5, 2021, meeting, the board was asked for support for a marijuana growing operation application.
The City Commission on May 13 introduced two separate ordinances that would prohibit the creation of any cannabis-related businesses and the smoking of marijuana on public property.
The city's Zoning Board took the issue up at a recent meeting. It's unclear what action was taken.
The borough adopted an ordinance May 7 prohibiting the operation of "all classes of cannabis businesses" within its borders.
Wildwood Crest will vote on May 12 on final adoption of an ordinance that would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from consuming cannabis on private property.
Township Committee voted to introduce an ordinance prohibiting any cannabis-related businesses from opening in its boundaries. A public hearing and final vote will take place June 8.
