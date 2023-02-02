Atlantic City, Cape May and Vineland will split roughly $20.4 million worth of federal dollars provided through a new grant program by the U.S. Department of Transportation for traffic safety improvements.

That sum is a fraction of about $800 million U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday, as part of the Department's new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

The three municipalities are represented in Congress by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The program is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act President Joe Biden signed in 2021, investing $5 billion over five years for plans and projects to redesign American roadways, sidewalks and crosswalks, the Department said.

"This investment in street and roadway improvements will mean enhanced safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists across our state,” said New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. “It is one of the reasons I was proud to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already brought millions of dollars and thousands of jobs to New Jersey to improve ferry operations, expand airport facilities and technologies, and repair and replace some of the region’s most critical, but aging, infrastructure.”

The program uses two sets of grants - Action Plan Grants and Implementation Grants. Action Plan Grants are awarded to communities to help them either develop or build upon active strategies to improve roadway infrastructure. Implementation Grants help fund project implementation, the Department said.

Cape May and Atlantic City each will be given $200,000 in Action Plan Grants from the first round of funding. Cape May intends to use the money to help it develop its Action Safety plan to better its roadway system.

Atlantic City will use the money for general roadway improvements, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said on Thursday.

Cape May officials said they plan to apply for an Implementation Grant, which the city said this year range from $2.2 million to $30 million, once its Action Safety plan is formed.

“Traffic safety has been a priority for Cape May City and this Action Plan Grant will not only provide funding for well-planned solutions but also prequalify the city for construction dollars," Mayor Zack Mullock said in a statement on Thursday.

Vineland was given $20 million, the lion's share of the local funding which, according to the Department's website, will be used on a comprehensive project to shrink the width of a 2.3-mile stretch of Chestnut Avenue, between Delsea Drive and Main Road.

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said without help from Washington, a heavy financial burden would be placed on city taxpayers.

"Although final details for the project are still being considered, there is no doubt that this investment will improve traffic, biking, and pedestrian safety along this portion of Chestnut Avenue which saw over 660 accidents in the period between 2012-2016," Fanucci said. "It will also provide opportunities for good paying construction jobs for Vineland residents and beyond.”

Often dubbed a "road diet," that corridor of Chestnut Road would go from four traffic lanes to three, with a two-way left-turn lane, lighting, bicycle lanes and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walkway, a project description from the Department says. Those changes are intended to reduce speeding and other poor driving behavior that could result in fatal crashes.

The program supports the Department's National Roadway Safety Strategy, an endeavor launched in January 2022 to make American streets and highways safer.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

A second-funding opportunity worth $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April, the Department said.