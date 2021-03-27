South Jersey synagogues, churches celebrate Passover and Easter online, in-person

When the first stay-at-home-order was issued last March, churches and synagogues across South Jersey were forced to shut their doors and conduct festivities for Easter and Passover, two of the most important holidays for their respective religions, from a distance.

“I’ve been a priest 33 years, and last year, it was so different,” said Father Tom Newton of St. Damien Parish in Ocean City. “It was so sad and strange not being able to celebrate these very important holidays with the parish community.”

But now that capacity limits have been expanded to 50% and more residents are getting vaccinated, St. Damien and many churches across South Jersey are able to return to in-person services.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to it this year,” Newton said.

Easter this year is April 4. As one of the principal holidays of Christianity, it celebrates Jesus rising from the dead three days after his crucifixion.

Churches that hold in-person services are required to uphold mask-wearing guidelines and social distancing.