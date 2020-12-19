South Jersey super PAC filings reveal political connections

A super political action committee that supported two Pleasantville Board of Education candidates who won through an influx of mail-in ballots in 2019 received nearly a third of its funds from the school board’s solicitor and paid out several members of the politically connected Callaway family, federal filings show.
Reached by phone this week, political organizer Craig Callaway had no comment on the latest financial filing of Our South Jersey, and Pleasantville school board attorney James Carroll said he was unaware his donations would be used to affect the outcome of the election.
There is nothing illegal with Carroll’s donations, according to election laws. And Our South Jersey spending is legal, although unusual, a former election law official said.
Callaway, a former Atlantic City councilman known for his ability to conduct voting drives of mail-in ballots, told The Press earlier this year, “I don’t speak on behalf of Our South Jersey. I don’t know anything about that. My name isn’t on it, and I don’t know anything about it.”
The filing detailing the receipts and disbursements shows Our South Jersey paid Callaway $1,475 for “voter registration.”
It also shows that over two months, Carroll made two contributions to Our South Jersey, one for $2,000 from his Galloway Township law firm and another for $2,000 from his Arizona-based firm, both named The Carroll Law Firm.
“I know there was a get-out-the-vote PAC established, and my understanding was that was a PAC that was going to work to get out the vote in Atlantic County,” Carroll said. “I support anything that enfranchises people and encourages people to vote.”
Michael Toner, former Federal Election Commission chairman who is now in private practice in Washington, D.C., said it is legal for federally registered Super PACs to make independent expenditures on local races, although uncommon.
“As long as the expenditures that the super PAC makes are done independently of candidates or their agents, then they can make those expenditures on an unlimited basis,” Toner said.
The Press previously reported that Our South Jersey’s treasurer is listed as Michael Best, Callaway’s nephew. The filing prepared by Best was due in January but postmarked for March 19. In 2019, Our South Jersey had collected $14,000 in donations it used to fund voter registration efforts in the region supporting several local races, including a bid for three open seats on the Pleasantville Board of Education.
Two of the candidates the super PAC supported, Juanita Pryce and Alejandrina Alberto, won after hundreds of mail-in-ballots were counted after the polls closed. One of the candidates who had a lead on election night but ultimately lost her seat, Doris Rowell, challenged the election in Atlantic County Superior Court.
After a hearing that ended in August, Rowell’s case was dismissed in late October by Judge Julio Mendez.
According to the dismissal order, Rowell indicated in her closing argument that she was no longer seeking to overturn the 2019 Pleasantville school board election results, although she never made a formal request.
“Throughout the proceedings, the court was impressed with the petitioner’s passion, grit and determination in moving forward with her election challenge,” Mendez wrote. “Petitioner’s main objective seems to be an attempt to shed light on the activities of the Calloway [sic] organization, to seek a full investigation by law enforcement and to highlight the issues associated with the abuse of messenger and bearer ballots.”
Mendez said he found Rowell’s evidence insufficient to overturn the results of the election. Rowell ran in the 2020 election as well, and lost sufficiently.
