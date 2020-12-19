South Jersey super PAC filings reveal political connections

A super political action committee that supported two Pleasantville Board of Education candidates who won through an influx of mail-in ballots in 2019 received nearly a third of its funds from the school board’s solicitor and paid out several members of the politically connected Callaway family, federal filings show.

Reached by phone this week, political organizer Craig Callaway had no comment on the latest financial filing of Our South Jersey, and Pleasantville school board attorney James Carroll said he was unaware his donations would be used to affect the outcome of the election.

There is nothing illegal with Carroll’s donations, according to election laws. And Our South Jersey spending is legal, although unusual, a former election law official said.

Callaway, a former Atlantic City councilman known for his ability to conduct voting drives of mail-in ballots, told The Press earlier this year, “I don’t speak on behalf of Our South Jersey. I don’t know anything about that. My name isn’t on it, and I don’t know anything about it.”

The filing detailing the receipts and disbursements shows Our South Jersey paid Callaway $1,475 for “voter registration.”