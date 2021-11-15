 Skip to main content
South Jersey stores look to hold their own sales-wise during the upcoming holiday season
Owner Roz Feldman-Tyman of Jamaican Me Crazy, 9413 Ventnor Ave., Margate Black Friday and holiday sales. Everything in the store should be 50% percent off, except the artwork.

Many South Jersey retailers look forward to doing well business-wise this upcoming holiday sales season even in the face of competitive online shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

Store owners and managers are battling against these obstacles in a variety of ways, including offering deep discounts, selling hard-to-find brands and taking advantage of opportunities created by their chambers of commerce.

Even though Jamaican Me Crazy owner Roz Feldman-Tyman is operating her Margate retail store in a complicated business environment this fall, she decided to start her holiday sales on Nov. 4 and is doing what she traditionally does, which is offering 50% off everything in her store, except artwork.

“Off season, we will serve up comfort, cozy, feel-good stuff, such as hats, gloves, scarves and sweatshirts,” Feldman-Tyman said. “We want to make a frenzy.”

Feldman-Tyman and her business adviser of the past 17 years, who died in April, knew last year that they would be facing a supply-chain disaster this year. She started ordering for this holiday season in November of last year.

“There is no estimate of arrivals. Everything is depleted,” Feldman-Tyman said. “We anticipated the disaster. Good luck getting a refrigerator or a sofa.”

One of the unanticipated benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic last year was more New York- and Philadelphia-based residents who also owned Downbeach homes were around working remotely away from the densely populated cities, Feldman-Tyman said. There are fewer of those people around this year, she said.

While early shopping isn’t uncommon, this year hitting stores or online markets sooner rather than later is more crucial due to the challenges with global supply chains that have caused delays in sending goods and raised concerns about keeping shelves stocked.

Randy Young, owner of the Heritage Surf and Sport store in Margate, enters the holiday sales season confident because his is a specialized retail business that offers brands not easily found in other establishments.

“There is much earlier buying this year. People are worrying about supply issues,” Young said.

Vans shoes, clothing and accessories and UGG boots and casualwear can be found at other stores, but Heritage Surf and Sport also offers labels, such as Patagonia outdoor clothing and gear, Quiksilver surf clothing and snowboard outwear, and Roxy’s women’s lifestyle, surf, snowboard and fitness collection.

One of the unintended consequences of the pandemic is that surfing became more popular as it was already a sport where one could socially distance, Young said.

People were surfing all last winter because traditional sports were not held, and children were not in school, Young said.

All Heritage stores — Margate, Ocean City and Sea Isle City — are doing 20% off all apparel for men’s, women’s, boys and girls for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Sunday and Cyber Monday, Young said. The stores also will have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 29, he said.

“Things usually turn out pretty even (sales-wise), depending on the weather, between Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” Young said.

Heritage Surf & Sport in Margate makes preparations for Black Friday

Black Friday this year will likely be a more subdued event with smaller crowds than it was before the pandemic.

However, it should be busier than it was last year, when many consumers still weren’t shopping as much in person because of concerns about COVID-19, said Chris Walton, a former Target executive and the co-founder of retail-industry blog and podcast Omni Talk.

“People are still wanting to get out, and for many, Black Friday is a social experience as much as it is an opportunity to buy things at a discount ... and I think people are craving to do those types of things out in the world as much as they can,” Walton said.

Danielle Guerriero, co-owner of five Ta Dah stores on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, said each store has a giveaway every weekend starting on Nov. 19, along with a drawing for a $25 gift card instead of holiday sales. Each of the five stores has a different specialty — juniors, accessories, cotton wear, Lulu-B women’s clothing and contemporary.

Guerriero is looking forward to this month’s Christmas in the Downtown program, which is also known as Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue, and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26. The event also includes free horse and carriage rides. The city and the Chamber of Commerce organize a weekend of activities, including a turkey trot and visits and photos with Santa Claus.

“One of the busiest days (sales-wise) of the holidays is Black Friday,” Guerriero said. “I believe we will do better than in 2019. People are making more of an effort to shop, trying to support the town.”

Besides the city residents, some of the secondary home residents are in town arriving for Thanksgiving and staying until Sunday, Guerriero said. They are joined by people who visit from offshore, she said.

“There is something for everyone to do,” Guerriero said.

Besides Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue, the Chamber of Commerce also organizes Earlier than the Bird, a downtown shopping extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20.

For the past 12 years, people can enter stores in their pajamas for early bird shopping specials, said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

City retailers will hold traditional Black Friday sales this month, Gillian said. Shortages of inventory and mail delays may benefit brick-and-mortar stores because shoppers may be more interested in actually putting their hands on what they plan to buy this year, she said.

“Black Friday is important in Ocean City,” Gillian said. “We (local businesses) are trying to do some specials. They will be select because of inventory.”

Richard Meyers owner of Import Bazaar store at Washington Street Mall in Cape May Monday Nov 8, 2021. Black Friday talking about South Jersey stores and how they will handle holiday season sales.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are usually the busiest days of the holiday shopping season at the Import Bazaar in the Washington Street Mall in Cape May, said Richard Meyers, the business owner.

“It was very challenging to get merchandise early,” Meyers said. “Now, we have finally caught up and have a good stock of merchandise.”

This month’s Black Friday will definitely beat the pre-COVID-19 Black Friday from 2019 in his store because of the pent-up demand of people being stuck at home for a portion of last year due to the pandemic, he said.

“It’s (this year) the best year we ever had,” Meyers said about his 44-year-old family business that was started by his mother and father.

This story contains information that was previously published in Press wire services.

PHOTO GALLERY: South Jersey Stores Are Ready For Black Friday

1 of 54

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Sizing up Black Friday

Five predictions from retail experts about Black Friday 2021 — plus, how you can navigate the upcoming sales.

1. Supply chains will be stretched

Supply chain complications due to the pandemic have caused delays or shortages of items as varied as toys, furniture and books. Most companies are forced to pivot holiday selling strategies as a result.

“Retailers might focus on specific items rather than trying to have a huge range of everything,” says Mathew Isaac, professor of marketing at Seattle University.

As stores focus on getting the most in-demand items on their shelves, don’t expect them to carry as many sizes, styles or variations of everything else, he adds.

This outcome could be a big change from the 50-page Black Friday advertisements we’ve seen from big-box retailers in the past.

2. Online sales will outpace in-store sales

Black Friday has been trending toward an online shopping day rather than an in-person event. That shift will only continue this year.

“People are definitely going to be interested in Black Friday and excited about it, but the bulk of the activity is going to be online,” says Donna Hoffman, professor of marketing at the George Washington School of Business in Washington, D.C.

Shopping from home allows consumers to avoid crowds and stay safe during the pandemic. It’s also conducive to bargain hunting and price comparison, offering a low-stress way to browse multiple stores at the same time in pursuit of the best price.

“I think this year, compared to last year, there’s even more of a focus on budget,” Hoffman adds.

Hoffman anticipates shoppers will go to stores if they’re unable to find what they wanted in stock online. But Hoffman predicts that small businesses will attract in-person shoppers.

3. Shoppers will get more sleep

That shift to online shopping could have another side effect — more sleep.

Because of COVID-19, stores no longer packed shoppers in during the “wee hours” of Black Friday last year, Sheri Lambert, assistant professor of marketing at Temple University in Philadelphia, said by email.

Many stores abandoned their late-night Thanksgiving hours last year. And major retailers have already announced plans to stay closed this Thanksgiving Day, as well.

After the changes that took hold last year, Lambert doesn’t foresee the “mad rush of in-person shopping” returning anytime soon. So shoppers can sit back and make purchases from their couch (or bed) instead of having to camp out on the sidewalk in front of their local Target or Best Buy.

4. Holiday shopping will be a marathon

Black Friday sale events will start early and last for a long time, according to Lambert. This “marathon” approach is similar to what happened last year, when deals were offered throughout the entire month of November.

But unlike Black Friday events before the pandemic, spread-out savings opportunities don’t mean shoppers should wait to shop in anticipation of better deals to come. Lambert said retailers are starting to communicate to consumers that they should start buying for the holiday season now, in light of global shipping bottlenecks.

“My number one tip: Shop now,” Lambert said. 

5. Persuasion will persist

Finally, it wouldn’t be Black Friday without a little bit of pressure. Remember, retailers want you to buy that shiny new whatever-it-might-be, even if you don’t necessarily need it.

Isaac says retailers make a substantial percentage of their yearly revenues during this 75- to 90-day period, “so they’re going to do everything they can to try to get you to shop, as long as they have the product.”

If you choose to shop during this year’s unique version of Black Friday, traditional shopping advice will still apply.

Stay alert to persuasion tactics — like good deals that reel you in and tempt you to act on other, not-so-good deals. Aim to stick to a physical or mental list of things you actually need. And make a budget before you buy a single thing.

Courtney Jespersen, NerdWallet

ONLINE

Watch video interviews with local business owners as they talk about Thanksgiving weekend sales at PressofAC.com.

INSIDE

Some suggestions on early Black Friday online shopping deals from Amazon, Target and Best Buy. A3

Tags

