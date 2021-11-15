South Jersey stores look to hold their own sales-wise during the upcoming holiday season

“Things usually turn out pretty even (sales-wise), depending on the weather, between Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” Young said.

Black Friday this year will likely be a more subdued event with smaller crowds than it was before the pandemic.

However, it should be busier than it was last year, when many consumers still weren’t shopping as much in person because of concerns about COVID-19, said Chris Walton, a former Target executive and the co-founder of retail-industry blog and podcast Omni Talk.

“People are still wanting to get out, and for many, Black Friday is a social experience as much as it is an opportunity to buy things at a discount ... and I think people are craving to do those types of things out in the world as much as they can,” Walton said.

Danielle Guerriero, co-owner of five Ta Dah stores on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, said each store has a giveaway every weekend starting on Nov. 19, along with a drawing for a $25 gift card instead of holiday sales. Each of the five stores has a different specialty — juniors, accessories, cotton wear, Lulu-B women’s clothing and contemporary.