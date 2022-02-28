South Jersey stores join movement embracing Ukrainian vodka

Bars, restaurants and liquor stores across North America are participating in an international boycott of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine — and some South Jersey stores are pouring their own time and resources into these pro-Ukrainian efforts.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, several North American liquor outlets have joined a boycott of Russian vodkas and are embracing Ukrainian alternatives.

Bootleggers Liquor Outlet, in Northfield, wrote a post on its Facebook page announcing the company would not be selling Russian vodka until further notice.

Dave LeRoy, who works at Bootleggers, said Sunday it was the owner’s idea to join the boycott, due to Russia’s “aggressive actions against a sovereign country.”

He expressed confidence that the store’s large variety of other vodkas — including some from European countries such as Poland, Moldova, France, the Netherlands and Slovakia, as well as the United States — meant that the boycott would not adversely affect sales.

“Whether it’s going to send a message to the Russian leadership or not, I don’t know, but it just shows our support for the Ukrainian people and what they’re going through,” LeRoy said.

LeRoy pointed to the large show of support the Facebook post announcing the change received. As of Sunday afternoon, the post has garnered 585 like and love reactions, 360 shares and 112 comments — the vast majority in support of the decision.

He added that an old patron who currently lives in Nebraska called to congratulate the store on its decision. LeRoy emphasized that the store did not hold any antipathy toward the Russian people at large and only the nation’s leadership.

“The beef is not with the people of Russia, it’s with the actions of their leadership in Ukraine,” LeRoy said. “We have Russian customers who we welcome into the store with open arms, it’s their leadership and their government that right now is not acting too cool.”

LeRoy added that the store was considering different brands of Ukrainian vodka with which to stock Bootleggers.

Although not scheduled to open for the spring and summer seasons until April 14, Harpoons on the Bay, a restaurant in the North Cape May section of Lower Township, is already moving to outfit its bar with Ukrainian vodka.

Harpoons posted on its Facebook page Saturday that it had placed an order for Khortytsa Ukrainian Vodka — a grain vodka produced in the eastern European country’s mountains.

The Harpoons post was also met with overwhelming support, collecting 316 like and love reactions, along with 55 shares and 17 strongly supportive comments.

Harpoons Managing Partner Brady Schoenrock told The Press Sunday that one of the owners the restaurant was Ukrainian American and eager to show support for the embattled country.

“At Harpoons, we are very proud of our Ukrainian heritage,” the Harpoons Facebook post said. “In support of our brothers and sisters, who are so bravely defending their land, this season we will be featuring Khortytsa Ukrainian Vodka, hand-made in the mountains of Ukraine.”

“Please join us in praying for the Ukrainian people,” the post added. The cover photo for the Harpoons Facebook page is currently a picture of the Ukrainian flag emblazoned with the phrase “We Stand with Ukraine.”

Schoenrock noted that Harpoons already stopped selling Russian vodka several years ago due to low demand. He said the restaurant nevertheless wanted to do something to honor the Ukrainian war effort.

“Instead of going the route of a boycott of Russian products, we decided to keep it positive,” Schoenrock said. “Instead, we’re going to do this little positive thing, and we’re going to promote a Ukrainian product.”

He also noted that there is a large Ukrainian American community in the Cape May region. The new vodka order, he felt, would show support for both the war effort in Europe and local members of the Ukrainian diaspora.

Schoenrock did say he was concerned the war could disrupt the production and shipment of Khortytsa Ukrainian vodka, and so had placed a bulk order.

The efforts of South Jersey bars, liquor stores and restaurants to join the shift to Ukrainian vodka are part of a broader, North American effort.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,” said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.”

Quay announced the move on Facebook, and “it blew up. We’ve got people coming in who’ve never been in the bar before.”

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia — a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – a mutual-defense pact and military alliance from which Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to ensure Ukraine’s exclusion.

On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

Some businesses in the South Jersey area were skeptical of efforts to boycott Russian vodkas and switch to Ukrainian brands. Kyle, a man working at the Mad Batters Restaurant & Bar in Cape May and declined to give his last name, said which vodka businesses sell would not change the course of the war or save the lives of the soldiers and civilians caught in its crossfire. (Mad Batters itself has not sold Russian vodka or any other product from Russia for years.)

“I think it’s a little silly to think a vodka’s going to make any difference,” Kyle said. “People are losing their lives and children are left without parents.”

The Southern Spirits liquor store in Indian Land, South Carolina, is doing a booming business in the Ukrainian vodka Kozak after pulling Russian brands off its shelves.

“It’s selling out a lot faster than we thought,” said general manager Drew Podrebarac. “It’s been awesome.’’

The Magic Mountain ski resort in Londonderry, Vermont, posted a video on Twitter showing an employee pouring Stolichnaya down the drain and saying: “Sorry, we don’t serve Russian products here.”

Governors entered the fray, too. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol, as did Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has released statements in support of the Ukrainian war effort and the Ukrainian American community in his state.

"Over the last few days, the Ukrainian people have shown that they will not bow to thugs like Vladimir Putin," Murphy said in a Twitter post Saturday. "We stand with @ZelenskyyUa (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) in supporting a free and independent Ukraine."

In Canada, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario on Friday announced that “all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,” including 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products and declared that it “stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Ontario.”

In Grand Rapids, Quay said he may never sell Russian products again. And he’s taken another step: “I’ve ordered a Ukrainian flag, and that will be going up next week.”

Russia fully invaded Ukraine Thursday, attacking with troops, artillery and air strikes from the country’s the north, east and south. The Thursday invasion is the culmination of eight years of Russian belligerence against its western neighbor, which began with the annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin’s support for pro-Russian separatist in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The United States and much of the West, as well as other countries from throughout the world, have rebuked Russia, imposing austere economic sanctions on various Russian entities, including the Russian Central Bank. The United States, the collective European Union and Britain, along with several other countries, are sending military aid to Ukraine.

Putin responded to these steps Sunday, ordering his forces to increase the readiness of Russian atomic weapons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

