OCEAN CITY — Frank Larkin was at work at the New York office of the U.S. Secret Service at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 22 years ago, when commercial airplanes were used in the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Larkin will be the keynote speaker at Ocean City’s observation of the anniversary, planned for 6 p.m. Monday in front of the headquarters of the Ocean City Fire Department between Fifth and Sixth streets on Asbury Avenue, one of several events planned in the area.

“The ceremony includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy,” reads a statement from the city.

It also will include the "Striking of the Four Fives," a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.

Larkin served for more than two decades as a special agent and senior leader in the Secret Service.

He also was a Navy SEAL, a Norristown, Pennsylvania, police officer, a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, homicide detective, a Maryland State Trooper flight paramedic, director of the Counter IED Operations-Intelligence Integrations Center, the 40th U.S. Senate sergeant-at-arms overseeing the 2,200-member Capitol Police Department, and he’s an advocate for veteran suicide prevention and traumatic brain injury research.

A story in the publication Roll Call in January 2015 described Larkin’s efforts to get injured people to safety from the center plaza when the first tower collapsed.

“I’m honored to have Mr. Larkin join us in Ocean City for the ceremony, and I want to encourage everybody to attend,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “Even on the night of the attacks in 2001, Mayor Bud Knight invited the community to a prayer service at the Tabernacle, while the fear of that day was still fresh. This will be the 23rd time we’ve gathered in Ocean City on 9/11.”

In Wildwood Crest, in a park named for a local who died in the attacks, community leaders and area first responders plan to attend a Patriot Day ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Participants will gather at Alameno Park at Miami and New Jersey avenues near Sunset Lake starting at 5:30 p.m. The park was named in honor of Andrew Alameno, a Crest native and former lifeguard who died at the World Trade Center at the age of 37. He worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial firm.

Atlantic City’s observance will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Saracini-O’Neill Memorial on the Boardwalk at Jackson Avenue, a site that includes a piece of steel recovered from one of the towers.

Victor Saracini was born in Atlantic City in 1950. He was a Navy flyer and later worked as a commercial pilot. He was the pilot of United Airlines Flight 175 when it was hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center tower.

John O’Neill, also from Atlantic City, died while helping evacuate the South Tower on Sept. 11.

He had only recently become the security director for the World Trade Center, after serving as special agent in charge of the FBI. He had investigated numerous terrorist attacks and closely studied the bombing at the World Trade Center in 1993, an attack that killed six and injured thousands.

Other communities holding events:

Absecon will hold two ceremonies at its 9/11 Memorial at Heritage Park on Mill Road on Monday. The first, set for 9:30 a.m., is for Attales School students. The second ceremony, for the Absecon community, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The program is expected to take less than an hour.

Cape May County's 9/11 ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in front of the William E. Sturm Administration Building's 9/11 Memorial Garden at 4 Moore Road in Cape May Court House. Speakers will include Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, Commissioner Vice-Director Jeffrey Pierson and Capt. Warren D. Judge, commanding officer of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

Sea Isle City will observe the occasion with a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. In case of rain, it will be held inside the nearby Community Lodge. There will also be patriotic music and the laying of a wreath.

Lower Township will hold its 9/11 ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum. The event is free to the public. As part of the day, the museum will also hold a First Responders and Military Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in which first responders, veterans and active-duty military personnel with valid identification will be given free admission to the museum and grounds.

The 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard will dedicate a Sept. 11 memorial, made from steel and concrete from the Twin Towers, at 10 a.m. Monday at its base at 400 Langley Road in Egg Harbor Township. Speakers will include current and retired members of Congress, and the Jersey Devil F-16 Fighting Falcons will perform a flyover.

Margate will mark the anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, Washington and Ventnor avenues. The service will last about 25 minutes and include prayer by local clergy, music tributes and comments by local dignitaries.