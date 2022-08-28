South Jersey schools respond to national teacher, bus driver shortage

Schools across the country are facing severe teacher and staffing shortages just as children are set to return to the classroom — and the nationwide issue is raising alarms in South Jersey.

Multiple South Jersey school districts are working to fill an extraordinary number of vacancies heading into the 2022-2023 school year. The districts have different levels and kinds of needs, with some needing to fill teaching positions and others in search of support staff.

Pleasantville acting Superintendent Karin Farkas spoke about the shortage her district was facing at a Board of Education meeting this month. She said the district was actively recruiting and interviewing applicants as soon as they apply to try to meet the need.

There were 309 total teaching positions at Pleasantville Public Schools as of Aug. 9, and 21 were still vacant. The need was most acute for teaching positions in certain subjects, including biology, business, history, JROTC, world language and English as a second language, mathematics and special education. The district also needs teacher aides, bus drivers and aides, a transportation dispatcher and substitute teachers.

“I don’t know if the community in general is aware that there is a nationwide, statewide teacher shortage, bus-driver shortage, paraprofessional shortage,” Farkas said. “Our goal is to be 100% filled for the first day of the school year.”

Upper Deerfield Township School District is also receiving fewer teacher applicants. Superintendent Peter Koza said in an Aug. 17 email that the district, which typically receives more than 50 resumes for job vacancies, is now receiving fewer than 10. The district only had two vacancies remaining at the time of Koza’s email, but it has had to be more proactive in recruitment. Koza compared the district’s struggle to find teachers to broader national economic conditions.

“The process of filling vacancies is more extensive than it has been in the past due to the shortage of candidates, and that is cause for concern for the current year and future,” Koza said. “We are in a similar pattern as our nation’s supply chain and have to wait until the shelves can be stocked with more candidates. Until then, we have to persevere and do our best to comb through colleges, networks and other avenues to fill our positions.”

It could be worse

Egg Harbor Township School District has been able to draw teachers and staff, having hired more than 100 new employees for the coming school year — although the district still had openings for 12 teachers and 30 support staff as of Aug. 18. Superintendent Kim Gruccio said the district was in a good position and would continue to try to fill staffing shortages. She said the situation could be far worse, citing instances in places like Texas where some schools will only be open four days per week due to their struggle to attract teachers.

“We are also very fortunate that we are filling positions with teachers,” Gruccio said at an Egg Harbor Township Board of Education meeting Aug. 16. “We have a whole lot more to go. However, when you see these news reports from other states … there’s a shortage of teachers throughout the United States.”

There is a particularly acute need in the district, however, for bus drivers. EHT needed to hire for 13 positions as of Aug. 18. Because of its driver deficit, the district has had to make adjustments to its schedule and triage the transportation services it has traditionally provided. It has had to improvise some staffing to bus township students to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

The board also discussed at its Aug. 16 meeting how the district would have to stop providing transportation to students attending the private Atlantic Christian School.

Atlantic Christian Director of Admissions Jessica Martin spoke about the lack of district transportation at the meeting. She said Atlantic Christian families now had to find a new way to school and that the roads by Atlantic Christian were not sufficiently passable for pedestrians, especially young ones. While some Atlantic Christian households receive aid-in-lieu-of-transportation, others do not. Many families “are trying to rearrange their lives and try to figure out how they’re going to continue going to (Atlantic Christian),” Martin said.

Gruccio said in an Aug. 18 email that the district had offered Atlantic Christian bus service if it would change its schedule to accommodate the lack of drivers, as the district has done. Martin told The Press on Aug. 18 that Atlantic Christian had denied the offer because the earlier start times would not have been conducive to the school’s young student body.

Job advertisements for a fourth-grade teacher and a full-time bus driver were posted on the Atlantic Christian Facebook page Thursday.

School board members and district officials were broadly sympathetic to the families whose schedules had been disrupted and said they were seeking to improve the bussing situation.

“As a school district, we’re going through some struggles right now, us as well as nationally, and there’s a national bus driver shortage,” Gruccio said. “We’re passing the word to the community that we need bus drivers.”

It’s not just teachers

Integrity Transportation, a busing company that contracts with schools throughout Atlantic County, can attest to the drop in interested drivers.

Integrity owner Joe Duncan said that the company typically has a workforce of between 150 and 170 but has been running about 10 drivers short over the last year. He said the company has raised pay significantly but was still receiving far fewer than two applicants for every job advertisement it purchases. Another contractor Duncan knew received zero applicants from a billboard purchase.

“There’s a national shortage of drivers,” Duncan said. “It’s very difficult to find them right now.”

Duncan emphasized the importance of bus drivers to the school system and students.

“A school bus driver has the opportunity to affect the rest of a kid’s day every morning and to some extent they have a role in making the kids have a good day or a bad day. They’re the first ones they see in the school system,” Duncan said. “You really get a chance to do something meaningful and important.”

Teacher shortages have beleaguered schools at several points over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the winter, a surge in cases among students and staff caused by the omicron variant led several South Jersey schools to temporarily stop in-person instruction or move to half days. Three schools in Millville were on half-day schedules for almost the entire month of February due to staff shortages.

Even before the omicron wave, the pandemic had ostensibly driven many teachers to resign or retire. The National Education Association warned of a teacher shortage in February and said it conducted a survey showing that many teachers were burnt out and considering leaving the profession. A January NEA survey indicated 55% of its members intended to the leave the profession sooner than they had anticipated due the pandemic, an increase from 37% in August 2021. Eighty-six percent of NEA members surveyed said they have seen colleagues leave teaching or retire early since the pandemic began.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also has recorded a decrease in local public education employment. About 7.7 million people were working in local public education as of July, according to BLS seasonally adjusted statistics — down 300,000 from the approximately 8 million people working in the field in February 2020 before the start of the pandemic. That number had increased slightly over the last year from 7.6 million in July 2021 and had increased 27,400 over the last month.

The struggle to hire teachers also comes amid a general labor shortage, with some employers struggling to find new hires in recent months and workers able to command higher wages and find better job opportunities.

Addressing the problem

President Joe Biden has encouraged states and school districts to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to help bring in new teachers and reduce coronavirus infection.

There have been efforts in Trenton to bring more teachers into the classroom.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January allowing for retired teachers to re-enter the public-education workforce without having to re-enroll in their pension funds during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. The retired teachers are then able to receive both a salary and a retirement allowance from their pensions. The position that a retired teacher fills must be one of “critical need,” as determined by the state Commissioner of Education.

The state has relaxed teacher certification standards to help address staffing shortages, and applicants can now go through a process by which the state will temporarily waive either the Praxis testing requirement or the minimum-GPA requirement, said Farkas, the acting superintendent in Pleasantville. She encouraged those interested in applying to Pleasantville schools to consider these new programs.

“We have a lot of open applications, job opportunities on the website,” Farkas said. “Please encourage everybody to apply.”

Some have taken their appeals for more teachers to the broader community. Pleasantville Board of Education member Augustus Harmon spoke at an Aug. 15 City Council meeting about the national teacher shortage and its impact on the district. He urged the community to join teachers’ ranks and rally to support its schools.

“I’m here tonight to make an all-out appeal for employees for our school system,” Harmon said. “If you have relatives and friends, get on the phone and call them and tell them that we have jobs.”