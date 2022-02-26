South Jersey schools prepare for end of mask mandate

In a little more than a week, on March 7, New Jersey school districts will be free to adopt their own mask policies, with most schools in South Jersey taking the opportunity to do away with the breathing shields.

That means New Jersey students, who have either been forced to learn remotely or attend school under a state mask mandate since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, will take another step toward what was considered normal before the virus spread across the world.

The reaction from many has been a gasp of relief.

“Unmask the kids!” said one commenter on a Press of Atlantic City Facebook post.

School districts retain the right to impose local mask mandates for their students, staff and faculty if they so choose. Schools that do not implement such mandates are being asked by the state to revise their pandemic policies to use masking or other interventions to reduce spread in certain conditions.

The Press reached out to several schools throughout South Jersey to ask whether they would adopt masking policies in light of the end of the state mandate. All said they would dispense with their own mandates and make masks optional.

The Barnegat School District will lift the mask mandate for all students, staff and faculty March 7, Stephen Nichol, district director of personnel and operations, said in an email.

A memo was sent out alerting parents and guardians to the coming change in policy, and that families had the opportunity to express any concerns to district administrators. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on buses, and all of its other pandemic protection measures remain in place.

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township made the decision to drop its mask mandate based on a decision from its Board of Directors, who in turn made its decision based on feedback from administrators, faculty and parents. According to Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen in an email sent to The Press, the school will still keep in place regular checks on staff and students and weekly coronavirus screenings for school employees.

Egg Harbor Township schools are not requiring masks either, according to a Feb. 17 letter from Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio posted on the district website. Desk shields will also be removed from classrooms and cafeterias, although students and staff can ask to continue to have theirs.

The district came to the decision after its School Pandemic Teams deliberated for two weeks. Gruccio urged parents to teach their children not to harass students for their choice of whether to wear a mask. (A Feb. 7 news release from the state says districts are expected to discipline students who are bullied for choosing to wear a mask.)

Hamilton Township Superintendent Jeffery Zito, in a letter to parents, came to a similar conclusion. The district is dropping the mask mandate but promising to continue monitoring updated state guidance, as well as guidance and mandates from other local and federal agencies.

Overwhelming feedback from students, staff and parents also led the Buena Regional School District to drop its mask mandate, Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. said.

In Cape May County, 93% of staff and 83% of families at the Avalon-Stone Harbor Schools supported ending the mandate. Superintendent Kathleen Fox said the school would continue to practice social distancing and circulate fresh air whenever possible.

Other districts are still soliciting community feedback, including Pleasantville Public Schools, which still has a link to a parent mask survey on its website.

The Ocean City School District was committed from the outset to ending its mask mandate as soon as the state permitted it to do so, according to interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi. Cases of COVID-19 will still be monitored, and the district will follow the precautionary quarantine measures.

Commercial Township Superintendent Kristin Schell said the district has consulted with its Pandemic Response Team and as a result is dropping its mask mandate. Other preventive measures in the school’s “Safe Return to In-Person” plan remain in place. Schell added that the district will not tolerate bullying on the basis of mask use.

The district, on the advice of its Pandemic Response Team, stopped contact tracing in its schools.

Katherine Hart, of Medford Lakes, Burlington County, who teaches special education classes for English and language arts, told The Press she was concerned that masks inhibited students’ ability to learn. She said her son is nonverbal, and he has not been in school because the district will not grant him a dispensation to not wear a mask. She also was skeptical of the efficacy of masks in general.

Other readers commenting online also reveled in the end of the mandate. Some emphasized the importance of individual choice, as well as the use of other prevention measures.

“I personally think it’s up to each parent to decide. It seems difficult for children to be masked up for hours while trying to study,” Valeria Jean Marcus said on Facebook. “However, maybe distancing and smaller classrooms might help. Let’s hope the pandemic will end very very soon!”

Still some, while happy to see the masks go, said they appreciated the role they played in preventing coronavirus spread.

“My grandson lives with me and my husband. We are all vaccinated and boosted. However, my best and long time friend in home hospice is immunocompromised. If I get sick I will not be able to care for her and support her husband,” one commenter said.

Gov. Phil Murphy reaffirmed in his pandemic news conference Wednesday his commitment to ending the mask mandate March 7. He is, however, encouraging schools to pay attention to the regional COVID-19 Activity Level Index, which may imply the need for a district to return to masking amid a COVID outbreak.

