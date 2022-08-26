South Jersey school officials discuss using dogs to respond to school shootings

MAYS LANDING — With the new school year fast approaching and communities disquieted by another mass school shooting in May, officials are searching for new ways to protect their classrooms— and some districts in South Jersey are turning to dogs.

The Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board hosted a presentation Thursday on the use of dogs in schools. The dogs would be accompanied by an armed security office and would be trained to respond to school shootings as well as to attack school shooters. They would be trained and provided by Joe Nick, the director of the Atlantic County K-9 Academy.

Criminal Justice Advisory Board Chair Mark Sandson, a retired New Jersey Superior Court judge, opened the meeting. He said he had received mixed feedback about security guards and dogs, with some critical and some, including officials from the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, supportive. He wanted to create a forum where school communities could learn about using dogs.

“When we send our kids to school we expect them to come home, safe, sound and hopefully educated,” Sandson said. “We try to take a look at all alternatives.”

Representatives from a multitude of local and regional school districts, primarily in Atlantic County, gathered at the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex for the presentation. They were joined by several law-enforcement officers, Atlantic County commissioners, people from social-work agencies and the state Office of School Preparedness & Emergency Planning.

Cumberland County Technical Education Center Superintendent Dina Rossi discussed experiences in her district, which has already implemented a dog as part of its school-shooter response protocol. She said the program had been well-received and had won near universal support from staff, parents and students. She said she worked extensively with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and cooperated with the Millville and Vineland police departments to bring the dogs to the school.

Rossi spoke at length about the Cumberland County TEC dog, Meadow. A Dutch shepard, Meadow stands guard with her handler, Officer Steve Manera, and works at Cumberland County TEC as well as the nearby Rowan College of South Jersey and Deerfield Township School. Her namesake is the late Meadow Jade Pollack, who was killed in a school shooting in 2018.

A critical component of the program’s success, she added, was securing the support of the local community and having them familiarized and comfortable around school officers as well as the dog they used. She was effusive for praise for Meadow and how she was beloved by the school community and was “part of us now.”

“How do you debate something that is just another layer of security?” Rossi said. “If it just saves one person, that’s one person who wouldn’t have been saved otherwise.”

Nick, the K-9 academy director, explained how he trains the dogs and how they could be used at a district. Having studied hundreds of school shootings that have happened since Columbine, he was visibly emotional talking about the project.

Retired Police Capt. Andre Lopez, who serves as the director of campus security for Cumberland County TEC and Rowan College, also discussed the use of the dogs. Meadow herself made an appearance.

The presentation appeared to win over much of the audience, with several district officials voicing support for the use of dogs.

There was, however, skepticism. Christine Ruth, a teacher at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City, questioned presenters about what evidence they had that the use of dogs actually prevents shootings and reduces deaths. With some districts facing tight budget constraints, she added that the expense of dogs and school-resource officers could divert funds from mental-health professionals and school counselors who could help reduce the risk of violence. Rather than help, dogs and accompanying officers would make schools a more punitive environment, especially for students of color, she argued.

Charles Oglesby, a security supervisor for Atlantic Cape Community College and a former Pleasantville law-enforcement officer himself, said he was ambivalent to the idea. While his career demonstrated the efficacy of having canines on scene, he was concerned about the historical relationship between dogs and their use to attack Black students and communities.

Rossi highlighted the diversity of her district and how the dogs have been met with success by a diverse student body. She also noted that the dogs were only one part of what she said was the district’s holistic response to school-shooting threats. Nick and Lopez noted that the dogs were not meant to be in competition with mental-health services. That view was endorsed by Christine Egizi, from Jewish Family Services, which provides social work and mental health care.

Oglesby, of Atlantic Cape, stressed the importance of having a prompt response to violence. He recalled the fatal 2019 shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tennant at a Pleasantville High School football game against visiting Camden High School. A dog on the scene might have been able to save lives that day.

Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page endorsed the use of dogs. He said he was impressed by the presentation and believed a dog could have a critical deterrence effect.

Atlantic County Commissioner Frank Balles, also in attendance, said he and his colleagues would be willing to support any district in the county interested in acquiring a dog for school safety.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, speaking before the meeting, said the county had an obligation to prepare for crises such as school shootings. He said children and parents were frightened and county and district officials needed ways to better ensure that Atlantic County schools remain safe.

“Children, parents and teachers deserve safe schools without the fear of violence,” Levinson said in an Aug. 4 invite to the presentation sent to Atlantic County superintendents.

The discussion follows the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults. The 376 police officers at the scene waited 72 minutes before confronting and killing the shooter, prompting national outcry. Proponents of the canine program at the meeting said that dogs could help make for a quicker response.