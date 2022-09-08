South Jersey school districts set to receive state funding for pre-K expansion

TRENTON — The Linwood School District is set to receive $360,797 in grants to help the district expand its preschool program.

Over $26 million from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget are being used to ensure about 2,150 additional 3-to 4-year-old children can access a preschool classroom.

Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has sought to reach nearly 70,000 seats in New Jersey's preschool system in an effort to offer universal preschool in the state, Murphy's office said in a news release on Thursday.

Eagleswood School District , in Ocean County, are also receiving $527,448 from the Department.

Both districts are among 27 to whom New Jersey is providing preschool proliferation funds, following a commitment from Murphy to offer more children an early education.

The Fiscal Year 2023 Budget appropriated $40 million to support grant awards to districts expanding existing preschool programs or districts creating new preschool programs.

The budget's remaining funds are expected to be awarded in the future, Murphy's Office said.

“We know that providing children with access to preschool programs creates short-and long-term educational and economic benefits for families,” Murphy said in a statement. “When we invest in preschool education, we also invest in our youth and in the future success of the State of New Jersey for decades to come. Today’s announcement is another step toward universal preschool and a brighter future for New Jersey’s youngest learners.”

Murphy, since taking office and while running for governor in 2017, has advocated for making New Jersey a state that offers universal preschool to its children.

“I am excited to work with the 27 school districts receiving this funding to create and expand their community’s preschool programs,” Dr. Angelica Allen McMillan, the state's acting education commissioner, said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, the Department of Education widened the number of districts that could apply for the funding from those with 20% of students coming from lower-income families to districts with 10% of students who meet the income eligibility standards, Murphy's office said.

Schools awarded the funding showed the Department of Education a capability of providing quality preschool programs to students, ones that have a full-day program with a certificated teacher, an aide and small classes tinkered to special-needs children with individual learning criteria, Murphy's office said.