South Jersey returns, exchanges its unwanted Christmas gifts

MAYS LANDING — Kathy Stemple spent Monday morning enduring spine-chilling temperatures to return scuba diving fins she bought her daughter, Jessica, for Christmas.

Thinking the fins were too long for her niche hobby, Stemple's daughter asked her mother to return the ones she bought on Amazon. Stemple brought them to Kohl's, which caters to the online retailer's exchange needs.

"What's really nice is when you return something here from Amazon, they give you a coupon for Kohl's," Stemple, 68, of Egg Harbor Township, said at the Consumer Square retail complex while reloading her car with the diving fins because she was directed to a local UPS Store to send them back.

Stemple is among the millions of shoppers expected to return holiday gifts in the week after Christmas. Nearly 52% of Americans were expected to return gifts this holiday season, according to a poll from Phelps United, a leading e-commerce brand accelerator.

The poll, which surveyed about 600 U.S. adults, found 52% of respondents expected to return at least one gift they received from an online merchant this season, with 47% saying they plan to return at least three gifts, 19% planning to return at least five and 6% saying they would return at least 10.

Data from the National Retail Federation released Dec. 14 said vendors expected $17.9% of merchandise sold during the holiday season to be returned, lost sales of $171 billion.

As retail sales continue to grow, the NRF said, the average rate of returns stayed flat at 16.5%, versus 16.6% in 2021.

“Even with 29 continuous months of retail sales growth, consumers have remained steady with the overall rate of merchandise returned to retailers this year,” Mark Mathews, NRF’s vice president of research development and industry analysis, said when the Dec. 14 figures were released. “While oftentimes returns represent a lost sale for a retail establishment, returns can also provide recourse through positive customer engagement and, potentially, another purchase.”

Only hours after Christmas Day, many stores at Consumer Square had a steady amount of foot traffic passing through their doors Monday morning. Some were also out the day after Christmas to splurge on more gifts for themselves.

Their returns come while inflation remains higher than usual, leading retailers to alter their return policies. About 60% were estimated to change them to help relieve themselves of the high costs associated with processing returns, according to a survey by retail experts at goTRG.

Not everyone, however, is fully in with doing returns online, a common practice as retail gradually moves from stores to computer and mobile device screens.

Sharon Urban prefers being in the store after returning gifts, getting a glimpse of the items still left on shelves that could become hers.

"I'm a shopper," the 50-year-old Cape May resident said while walking into Kohl's on Monday.

Urban was with her mother, Beverly, to return a pink jacket she had given to her for Christmas, packing the coat back into its box for its return to the store. Urban brought her mother along to give her a chance to try on one she favored.

Urban saw Monday morning as a chance to bypass potential crowds at the store, saying she expected most gift returns and exchanges to be done at kitchen tables and office desks.

"Normally, I would not come out today at all, but I'm thinking a lot of people do online, so they're probably just going to mail stuff back," Urban said.