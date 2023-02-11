The last time the Philadelphia Eagles played in the Super Bowl, Juliano’s Pub and Grill in Egg Harbor Township had to stop accepting takeout orders hours before game time.

Five years later, the restaurant worked in advance to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We couldn’t take care of them (customers),” Juliano’s owner Michael Juliano said of the customer load during Super Bowl LII in 2018. “We had to start cutting it off at 3 p.m.”

The Super Bowl, one of America’s biggest sporting spectacles since the first in 1967, is synonymous with a day of overeating chicken wings, chips, dips and other snacks.

For restaurants and bars, it has come to mean extra preparation, speed and expenses. And that’s not including the additional costs due to high inflation still dogging the restaurant industry.

On top of that, local restaurant owners anticipate a heavier load this year with the Eagles being in the game.

Cape May County briefs: Chiefs fan shows his colors in Eagles territory OCEAN CITY — City Council member Bobby Barr appears to be a drop of red and gold in a sea of…

To get through the week and the day of the game, restaurants call on every employee. Some also bring in extra equipment to make sure they can produce what’s being asked of them by hungry football fans.

Nationally, about 48 million Americans order takeout on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Restaurantware, an eco-friendly food service packaging supplier. Nearly 1.25 billion chicken wings are eaten over the weekend of the game, nearly 7% of wing sales every year, Restaurantware said.

Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant in Somers Point moved in an extra fryer Thursday, sizzling their locally renowned wings ahead of a forecasted rush of customers.

The restaurant is preparing to welcome Eagles fans dining in on Super Bowl Sunday, watching the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Excitement around a local team playing in the game often helps, said Jeff Thomas, Charlie’s co-owner.

“I think with the Eagles in the Super Bowl, it probably raises it (sales) up 15%-20%,” Thomas said.

Weather: Weekend temps return to the 40s, with rain and gusty winds come Super Bowl Sunday We'll snap back to reality in the temperature department over the weekend. Highs will return to the 40s. Saturday will be dry and much of Sunday will be too. However, as the Super Bowl begins, the rain and wind will storm in.

The preparations are typically done throughout the week.

“We prepare more sauces,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to start cutting the wings because they come jointed. We’ll disjoint them starting on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Thomas and his brother, Jim Thomas, missed out on the “busy” crowd that built up at Charlie’s during Super Bowl LII. Both were at the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, watching the Eagles claim their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

To help limit the crowd, Charlie’s is using curbside pickup, allowing people to grab their food quickly in an attempt to ease foot traffic so 30 to 40 people aren’t standing around waiting, Jeff Thomas said.

“With COVID, it helped us learn a different way of approaching it,” he said.

Parties with food and beer have become synonymous with the annual game. They represent a “mad rush” for the restaurant industry, said Juliano. To help spread out the demand for their food, Juliano’s was offering a 10% discount on orders called in before Sunday.

Marines, bonded by kidney donation, now head to Super Bowl Two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell donated a kidney to Philadelphia Eagles backer Billy Welsh two years ago after Welsh was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. The two men first met at a military base in the early 2000s and remained in touch after they left the service. When Welsh made a social media post in 2019 looking for a donor, Gladwell responded and learned he was a 99% match. He flew to Philadelphia for the 10-hour surgical procedure. The all-expenses-paid Super Bowl trip was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.

“It’s going to be tough,” Juliano said Tuesday.

His staff has worked in recent weeks to solidify their Super Bowl day performance, double-checking the number of ingredients needed for recipes and prepping enough food based on estimates.

Jeff Thomas said his restaurant has ordered double of almost everything, from sauces to chicken wings.

This year’s game comes at a time when inflation is running food prices higher, although the situation is improving.

Typically, chicken wing prices go up around the Super Bowl, Thomas and Juliano said.

Their prices typically begin to rise around January anyway. That was made worse during the pandemic, when there was a lack of workers.

Atlantic City mayor predicts Eagles win 44-20 Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. went out on a limb Friday morning on Fox 29’s “Good Day …

But more recently, prices have dropped, Juliano said.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, chicken wings’ national average feature prices are about $2.62 per pound, a drop of about $1.70 since the start of the March Madness basketball tournament, according to a Wednesday report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Production has increased the amount of wings in cold storage, lowering wholesale prices more than retail ones, the USDA report states.

Trying to satisfy Super Bowl customers can be a time-consuming endeavor, but there’s a thrilling, fun part about it, Juliano said.

“It’s challenging,” he said. “It’s something that a restaurant always strives for. They always want a challenge.”