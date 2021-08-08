 Skip to main content
South Jersey restaurants are busy this summer after the height of COVID-19
ATLANTIC CITY — Frank Dougherty and Maureen Shay, the husband-and-wife owners of the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock’s Oyster House, survived the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic last year with their restaurants filling takeout orders for the first time.

Now, with state restrictions lifted, Shay is dealing with the challenges of rising food prices and lagging supply chain issues.

But Shay is also benefiting from being as busy midweek this year as she would be on a Saturday night in previous years and from being able to have opened Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar in May at Resorts Casino Hotel.

“There is a lot of fluidity in the employment market. It’s a buyer’s market for jobs like bartenders. Everybody is in competition for the same labor pool,” Shay said.

Just because restaurant shutdowns and seating capacity limits are no longer in effect, it doesn’t mean challenges have disappeared for South Jersey restaurants.

Restaurants that may have added takeout, delivery and outdoor dining to survive during the pandemic have to decide whether to continue offering these amenities. Some restaurants are experiencing staffing shortages and having customers deal with longer wait times. They also have to decide how to deal with COVID-19 precautions for their employees and customers.

COVID-19 has been particularly hard on the industry, said Vanessa Sink, director of media relations for the National Restaurant Association. Wholesale food costs are up, and restaurants are reopening with more debt from months operating in the red.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, restaurant and food service sales are down close to $300 billion nationwide from expected levels, Sink said. Restaurants still have not recovered 1.3 million jobs, or 10% of its pre-coronavirus level.

“Ninety thousand restaurants are closed permanently or long-term,” Sink said.

All of the restaurants in the Dougherty family’s portfolio at the time — Dock’s, the Knife & Fork, Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood at Bally’s Atlantic City and Linwood Country Club — and all the restaurants in the state were ordered closed March 16 last year by Gov. Phil Murphy.

When restaurants first reopened, they were only permitted to offer takeout, something that was brand new for Dock’s and the Knife & Fork, Shay said.

Restaurants were allowed to open for outdoor dining June 15 last year, something that was also new for Dock’s and the Knife & Fork. The restaurants had to rent tents and use their parking lots for dining areas, which only worked because of the reduced capacity.

Cesar Hernandez of Julio's On Main in Vineland discusses the restaurant business pre- and post- the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outdoor dining was increased and improved at the Mexican restaurant Julio’s on Main in Vineland. The brick-and-mortar restaurant opened with two outdoor tables in 2019.

Four more outdoor tables were added last year for a total of six along with a pergola, to keep customers dry when it rains, and a side window, so patrons don’t have to enter the restaurant to order or pick up their food.

Revenue from outdoor dining has risen to the point where it is at least 15% of his business while takeout is 80%, said owner Cesar Hernandez, of Clayton, Gloucester County. Hernandez, 35, offers more outdoor dining than indoor dining as he only has four chairs at a counter inside his restaurant.

“We will be making upgrades with nicer tables and more landscaping,” Hernandez said, adding he has invested at least $7,000 in his outdoor dining area.

Hernandez has a help wanted sign in his front window. He is looking to hire cooks, front counter workers, food preparers and delivery drivers.

While some restaurants are looking to hire additional staff, other restaurants are looking to hire an entire team of workers this summer.

Sharonda Harris-Bunton, founder and owner of Vegans Are Us with a Touch of Soul on East Landis Avenue in Vineland, opened a second location during the first week of August at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City.

Harris-Bunton said it was not hard to find staff for her new location. She holds monthly staff meetings but doesn’t tell her employees what the gatherings are about because she sometimes gives out bonuses to them.

There are 10 employees each in the Vineland and Atlantic City locations. The resort location provides for more outdoor dining than indoor dining.

“I take care of my staff. That’s why they are still here,” Harris-Bunton said.

The Washington Inn restaurant in Cape May has been able to hold onto the core of its line cooks under Executive Chef Mimi Wood, manager Tyler Sole said. Most of the kitchen staff works 12-hour days, six days a week with only Mondays off.

Wait times for patrons have increased due to the sheer volume of customers as the restaurant operates at 100% capacity, Sole said.

“Now, it’s like July on a Saturday night every day of the week. We are booking weekends now (the third full week in July) through September,” Sole said. “From 6 to 7:30 p.m., good luck.”

The inn is doing Saturday night-level business on Wednesdays, Sole said, which has led to it closing one day a week instead of being open daily during the summer.

“We got to June 20, and we said this is not going to happen,” Sole said about being open on Mondays.

Julio’s on Main has also seen an increase in business this year compared to 2019, Hernandez said. Two years ago, there were days where he received as many as 71 orders. These days, he is fulfilling as many as 110 orders daily.

Sharonda Harris-Bunton owner of Vegans Are Us in Vineland. Sharonda talks about the challenges restaurants still face during the first summer tourist season after the height of COVID-19 has passed in this state, and most restrictions have been lifted

Last month, before cases of COVID-19 started to rise again, Hernandez’s employees in the kitchen doing the food preparation were wearing gloves, but it was optional for them to wear masks. All 11 of his employees were vaccinated, and he gave some of them time off to get their shots, he said.

Besides staff shortages, increased wait times and the continuing battle with COVID, restaurants also are still dealing with supply chain issues, which has resulted in an increase in prices.

“Food costs have increased. Certain things are through the roof,” Shay said, citing crab meat as an example.

Last year, the challenge was how to change the game that a restaurant was running for so long, whether it was outdoor dining, deliveries or takeout, Sole said.

This summer has been hard for different reasons, Sole said. Visitors, who come even on a Monday to Cape May, will find there is no parking.

“The people who have missed out want to get it back to what it was before. You tend to have a little higher expectations when that happens,” Sole said. “With the shortage of staff, we are really happy with what we are doing right now. We have August to get through. We have a strong team. ... It really is a lot.”

Renovated Dock's Oyster House

Dock's Oyster House recently underwent a renovation, adding additional seating to its dining and bar areas. 

1 of 34

Facts about the New Jersey restaurant industry

Of the $29.4 billion spent last year in New Jersey by visitors, 28%, or $8.3 billion, was spent on food and beverages, including both grocery stores and restaurants.

The state's food and beverage industry employed 98,052 people last year and generated $4 billion in gross domestic product.

Tourism spending supports 23% of food and beverage employment.

Visitor spending on food and beverage had been climbing every year since 2016 until the pandemic: $10.5 billion in 2016; $10.8 billion in 2017; $11.6 billion in 2018; $12.3 billion in 2019; and $8.3 billion last year.

Source: visitnj

New Jersey leisure and hospitality employers paid more than $10.3 billion in wages during 2019, or 4.4% of the state total. The average annual wage for the sector in 2019 was $26,350.

Source: Office of Research and Information in New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development

ONLINE

Local restaurant owners talk about the challenges of operating this summer in videos at PressofAC.com.

Related to this story

