South Jersey restaurants are busy this summer after the height of COVID-19

Four more outdoor tables were added last year for a total of six along with a pergola, to keep customers dry when it rains, and a side window, so patrons don’t have to enter the restaurant to order or pick up their food.

Revenue from outdoor dining has risen to the point where it is at least 15% of his business while takeout is 80%, said owner Cesar Hernandez, of Clayton, Gloucester County. Hernandez, 35, offers more outdoor dining than indoor dining as he only has four chairs at a counter inside his restaurant.

“We will be making upgrades with nicer tables and more landscaping,” Hernandez said, adding he has invested at least $7,000 in his outdoor dining area.

Hernandez has a help wanted sign in his front window. He is looking to hire cooks, front counter workers, food preparers and delivery drivers.

While some restaurants are looking to hire additional staff, other restaurants are looking to hire an entire team of workers this summer.

Sharonda Harris-Bunton, founder and owner of Vegans Are Us with a Touch of Soul on East Landis Avenue in Vineland, opened a second location during the first week of August at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City.