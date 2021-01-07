South Jersey residents, visitors react to Wednesday’s protest at the U.S. Capitol

“It could have been a little bit stronger about the violence, being against it and telling people more than just go home,” he said. “This is not what we should represent. It should have been stronger in that respect.”

Marcia Green, 75, who was visiting Cape May from North Jersey, was walking her dog, Lulu, near the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

She doesn’t believe all of the people who stormed the Capitol were Trump supporters.

“I was in one of the (Trump) boat parades down here, and the people I met on the boat parade would not have done what happened yesterday,” she said Thursday. “I think it was disgusting. I think it was a horrible thing to happen, especially in the transition period.”

Like the Mulranes, she believed Trump should have responded better.

“I have questions about the election, however, I think that in the scheme of things nothing was going to really change it, but it was apparent,” she said. “Let it go. I think it should have been let go a little while ago.”

Ralph Pazquez, of Newfield, Gloucester County, drove down to Cape May for the day. He described the attack on the Capitol as scary. He said he doesn’t trust Trump.