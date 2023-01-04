 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey reproductive health care providers awarded funds to boost facilities

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Cape May for a Democratic fundraiser in June, part of an effort to revitalize the party in the deep-red southernmost New Jersey county.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Illinois Planned Parenthood locations are seeing more patients from out of state after Supreme Court justices' ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Reproductive health care providers in Atlantic and Cumberland counties are being given state funds to bolster their assets, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said Wednesday. 

Planned Parenthood's Absecon location and FamCare's Bridgeton and Vineland locations are among 15 applicants being awarded about $6 million for improving reproductive health care through equipment upgrades, augmented staffing and expanded IT services, Murphy's office said in a news release.

The New Jersey Department of Health initiated the new grant program in partnership with the state Health Care Facilities Financing Authority. The program offers family planning providers forgivable, zero-interest loans for delivering better care, the Governor's Office said.

The Murphy administration has remained committed to securing reproductive health care services in New Jersey as lawmakers in other states implement restrictions months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of striking down Roe v. Wade, which, for decades, safeguarded abortion rights in the U.S.

Murphy said the latest round of funding is another step in achieving his administration's goal of making the Garden State's family planning network accessible and unassailable.

“We must and will continue to take a comprehensive approach to making reproductive health care safe and accessible to all who need it in our state,” Murphy said. “This is a matter of defending a fundamental right that remains under attack throughout our country. New Jersey will continue to serve as a safe haven for both providers and patients as we take additional steps to ensure protected, equitable access to this critical care.”

A subsequent round of loan program funding is open until 4 p.m. Friday, making $3.8 million available for applicants. Applications are available online or by emailing fploan@njhcffa.com

The program intends to award facilities and care providers a maximum of $750,000, should they show capabilities of providing a range of services from family planning counseling to referrals for other reproductive care, the Governor's Office said.  

The program runs through June 30, with providers having 180 days after it closes to submit final reports and perform needed activities, the Governor's Office said.

Likewise, the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is awarding up to $100,000 to eligible reproductive care establishments for security improvements, should they show cause for being considered at high risk.

This initiative, which requires applicants to complete a site vulnerability assessment or use a facility self-assessment tool prior to submission, is primarily geared toward those reproductive health care facilities that may be targeted by violence, property damage, vandalism, harassment or similar illegal activities, the Governor's Office said.

“This grant program will help to safeguard patients and their medical providers," NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran said. "Our Grants Management Bureau will assess threats, vulnerabilities and consequences to determine which providers demonstrate the greatest and lowest risk for an attack."

