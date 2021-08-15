South Jersey represents at New York Fashion Week

The road to becoming a fashion designer wasn’talways clear to Marcia Santiago. As a new mom on maternity leave from her job as surgical tech in 2014, she was “looking for something to do.”
What started as a maternity-leave hobby turned into a brand that will be featured in a show at the prestigious New York Fashion Week next month.
“I thought about making clothes, designing a couple of prom dresses or wedding dresses for my friends. I didn’t know it would turn into a whole company,” said Santiago. “It was supposed to be little and simple, and it just kept growing and growing.”
The South Jersey resident isn’t a stranger to New York Fashion Week. Her brand, Kloset Slayer, was first featured in 2017 and has appeared there every year since.
“I started off with Atlantic City Fashion Week; that was my first fashion week that I ever did. I realized then I wanted to do something bigger,” Santiago said while sitting on a couch in her home in Barnegat Township. “New York Fashion Week offers better opportunities for people as far as buyers and things like that. Around here, you’re not going to get that kind of exposure.”
According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, New York City’s semi-annual fashion week generates $887 million in total economic impact annually. It has a greater economic impact than competitor fashion weeks in Milan, Paris and London, according to a report by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Democrats.
Fashion Week is a huge opportunity for designers because potential buyers are present, which helps boost sales. The exposure also puts brands on the radar of celebrity stylists.
Kloset Slayer clothes were recently featured on the season nine premiere of the VH1 show “Black Ink Crew.”
“I want to keep working with stylists — that’s honestly what’s given me my break. I am hoping to continue growing with that and reaching out to more TV shows and magazines,” Santiago said.
Despite Santiago’s attempts to soar to new heights with her business, she makes sure to pay homage to where it started.
“I try to involve a lot of people from (the) Atlantic City (area),” she said.
Mother-daughter duo Lisette Owens and Aston Ragsdale, of Pleasantville, will accompany Santiago to New York Fashion Week, bringing their respective talents.
Owens works at Bangz Salon & Blow Dry Lounge in Ocean Casino Resort and does makeup for clients and magazine shoots — the latter being where she first met Santiago.
Owens’ daughter, Ragsdale, 19, designs and makes clothes on top of working as a sales associate at Burlington Coat Factory and teaching fashion to kids as part of the Leaders in Training Program.
“On her 12th birthday, she asked my husband and me for a sewing machine,” Owens said of her daughter. “She opened that box up, and she hasn’t stopped since.”
When Owens told the Kloset Slayer founder about her daughter, Santiago took Ragsdale under her wing.
Ragsdale will walk as a model at the fashion show alongside Brooklyn native and rapper Rah Swish and Honey Davenport, who was a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
In addition to walking the catwalk, Ragsdale will be making Santiago’s outfit for the show, which takes place from Sept. 8 to 12. Ragsdale’s first foray into Fashion Week was three years ago when she designed a suit jacket for one Kloset Slayer’s shows.
“That girl is going to be something very big,” Santiago said.
“I bring to life what other people want me to bring to life,” said Ragsdale. “Looking at her gives me hope for my future.”
