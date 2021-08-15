South Jersey represents at New York Fashion Week

The road to becoming a fashion designer wasn’talways clear to Marcia Santiago. As a new mom on maternity leave from her job as surgical tech in 2014, she was “looking for something to do.”

What started as a maternity-leave hobby turned into a brand that will be featured in a show at the prestigious New York Fashion Week next month.

“I thought about making clothes, designing a couple of prom dresses or wedding dresses for my friends. I didn’t know it would turn into a whole company,” said Santiago. “It was supposed to be little and simple, and it just kept growing and growing.”

The South Jersey resident isn’t a stranger to New York Fashion Week. Her brand, Kloset Slayer, was first featured in 2017 and has appeared there every year since.

“I started off with Atlantic City Fashion Week; that was my first fashion week that I ever did. I realized then I wanted to do something bigger,” Santiago said while sitting on a couch in her home in Barnegat Township. “New York Fashion Week offers better opportunities for people as far as buyers and things like that. Around here, you’re not going to get that kind of exposure.”