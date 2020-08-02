Here's the latest position and forecast track for Isaias Isaias weakened Saturday from a hurricane to a tropical storm. Tropical storm warnings extend from roughly Palm Beach, Florida, to the start of the Outer Banks in North Carolina on Sunday afternoon. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Outer Banks. Tropical storm watches will climb up the coast Sunday and may go up for South Jersey during the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center update. All residents, especially along the coast, should make preparations here.

Sunday update on Isaias' impacts to South Jersey

How do you say Isaías? "Isaías" is the Spanish and Portuguese word for the biblical Isaiah. It is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

Have there been any changes to the forecast? The storm continues to slow down; so far Sunday, it has been moving at less than 10 mph. The highest expected impacts in South Jersey continue to be focused on Tuesday, but likely during the afternoon and evening. The forecast cone has narrowed and shifted slightly westward. That essentially gives South Jersey no way to escape the impacts from the storm. Options from a graze off the coast to an inland storm are on the table. A storm track on the western edge of the cone would yield a weaker storm. The storm could go up the South Carolina coast and possibly not even be a tropical system by the time it reaches here. A storm track on the eastern edge would yield a stronger tropical storm, as it would likely have time to regenerate after making landfall near the Outer Banks. This track is important, as the 2.5- to 5-inch axis of rain likely will be just to the west of the center of the storm. A storm track just offshore would bring the

Here are the threat levels for the mainland and shore Mainland Shore

A closer look at: Rip Currents A high risk of rip currents will be present from Sunday through Tuesday. Do not swim, as they are dangerous, unless OK'd by a lifeguard. Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Let it pull you out to sea as you call for help. Once out of the rip current, continue to call for help, while swimming diagonally back toward the shore.

A closer look at: Rain, Flash Flood Watch is in effect Flooding rain, both at the shore and the mainland, threaten. For many, this will be the biggest impact from Isaias. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Jersey from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. With any tropical air mass, torrential downpours will be likely. In the case of Isaias, rainfall will be enhanced by a trough, or area of mid-level low pressure. The rain from Isaias will ride up along the trough, which could take it east, west or directly over South Jersey. Rainfall from Isaias will begin sometime after midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, isolated thunderstorms will be around Monday afternoon. The steadiest rain likely will occur Tuesday midday and afternoon, before the storm's closest approach. If your basement floods in heavy rain events, have a plan in place. Models are very consistent on a 2.5- to 5-inch band of rain setting up just to the west of the center of the storm. However, we will need until Monday afternoon to pinpoint where exactly that will set up. Regardless, at least an inch of rain will be expected across the region.

A closer look at: Severe Weather Waterspouts and weak, isolated tornadoes will be possible with Isaias as it passes through South Jersey. Tropical systems often have spinning supercell storms, where tornadoes come from. Secondly, the warm, moist air of a tropical system acts as the fuel needed for severe weather. Hail will not be likely. Hail needs cold air aloft to form, which tropical systems do not bring. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday.

A closer look at: Wind Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph sustained, look increasingly likely, especially for the Jersey Shore. Prepare for an up to 5-hour period of tropical storm force sustained winds, with wind gusts in the 50s likely. Power outages and downed tree limbs will be a concern. Regardless of storm track, the winds should be able the same. The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the storm, specifically the northeast side of the storm. A storm track off the coast would yield a stronger storm, with higher winds, which would reach back to the shore. Here's a model forecast of this scenario. A storm track inland, even up the New Jersey Turnpike, would yield weaker winds, but the shore would be on the eastern strong side of the storm. Remember, emergency personnel will not respond when sustained winds are over 39 mph. A tropical storm watch may be issued in the 5 p.m. Sunday update for the Jersey shore. A tropical storm warning would then be issued Monday midday or afternoon.

A closer look at: Coastal Flooding No significant coastal flooding is likely -- great news for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay communities. However, minor, nuisance flooding, up to moderate flood stage will be likely. The full moon Monday, occurring at 11:58 p.m., will prime the waters with naturally higher tides. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Monday p.m., Tuesday a.m. and Tuesday p.m. high tides. The timing of the storm will be key. Low tides will be in the 2 p.m. hour on the ocean and the 3 p.m. hour on the bays. The strongest onshore winds likely will occur then. By the time of the evening high tide, winds could already be blowing west. This will bear watching. The Delaware Bay likely will have the most coastal flooding, as Isaias will be a plug to the mouth of the bay. Even here, though, moderate flood stage, at worst, will be expected. Forecast flooding models, like from Stevens Institute, will not be able to capture Isaias until Monday. So, take forecasts with a grain of salt until then. To find coastal flooding on your block, go to the bottom of www.pressofac.com/weather, where you'll find Climate Central's Surging Seas Risk Finder. A how to video will show you how to search for the tidal information on your street.

For more context on Isaías and the 2020 hurricane season The Press of Atlantic City's Hurricane section of the Weather Center has the information you need to know to protect yourself and learn more about tropical systems in South Jersey. Ten tropical storms and hurricanes have made landfall in South Jersey since 1900. Here's the list, newly updated with Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall July 10. An active 2020 hurricane season was predicted by Colorado State University. With Isaias, 2020 continues its record breaking pace to hurricane season, beating out the historic 2005 year.