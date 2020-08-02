Tropical Storm Isaias is on track to arrive in South Jersey Tuesday evening, but local seas already are building.

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday after loosing energy as it tracked over the Bahamas and near Florida. Nonetheless, a tropical storm means sustained winds of more than 39 mph.

South Jersey will not escape Isaias’ impact. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone puts the region squarely in the middle of the storm. Expect a more impactful storm than Tropical Storm Fay in July, especially when you consider the winds, but it will be weaker than storms such as Irene in 2011.

As a result, county offices of emergency management (OEM) and municipal emergency management coordinators are taking steps to prepare in advance of Isaias’ approach.

Donna Peterson is the emergency management coordinator for Ventnor and is working with public works to physically prepare the city. But she said Ventnor also is putting a lot of energy into keeping people informed about the storm.

“We keep putting out as much information as we can to the residents and visitors so they know,” Peterson said. “We have social media pages we use for Ventnor City, and we also have our CodeRed messaging system that goes out to emails and phone numbers that they’ve registered.”

In addition to keeping people informed about the storms progress, Ventnor’s OEM reminds people living in low-lying areas to move their vehicles in advance and to not drive through floodwaters. She also asks that people, especially those living in high rises, to bring everything inside so objects don’t become flying projectiles.

Ventnor is preparing for Isaias as it does before any major storm. Peterson said public works employees were cleaning storm drains to minimize flooding and making sure all their vehicles are fueled, serviced and ready to serve when called upon. She said they’ve already taken their prestorm photos of the beach and dunes. They will compare those images to post-storm photos to determine if the shoreline suffered any harm.

A band of 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall just west of the storm’s center. However, Isaias’ exact track is not determined yet. A storm just offshore would put the shore most at risk for closed roads due to flooding. Meanwhile, a storm track over the New Jersey Turnpike would bring lower amounts, 1-2 inches, to the whole region. A flash flood watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to 6 that evening.

A full moon plus onshore winds mean minor coastal flooding will be possible during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. Tuesday night’s high tide would have the best chance for coastal flooding. Minor flood stage is likely, with moderate flood stage not ruled out.

Tropical storm force winds are likely along the shore Tuesday evening. Sustained winds from the east-southeast to east-northwest at 40 to 45 mph for a couple of hours will be likely, regardless of the storm’s track, with gusts in the 50s. Power outages and downed tree limbs are a possibility.

Immediately after the storm, Ventnor will perform damage assessments. They’ll look for any debris that requires clearing and collect information on house damage so they can pass it on to the county.

Dangerous seas and rip currents will be present from Monday through Wednesday, and Peterson said it’s important that people understand the beach is only guarded from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our lifeguards are very good, and they won’t let people in the water if it isn’t safe,” Peterson said. “Our biggest issue is that after 6 p.m. when the beach is closed. People feel they are invincible, and they’ll go in and get into trouble.”

Storm seas pose a serious risk to swimmers and most recently claimed the life of a New York man who entered the water at a Ventnor beach around 7 p.m., the evening after Tropical Storm Fay hit South Jersey. He helped a woman and a girl reach the shore safely but was caught and carried away in the surf.

“We try to get people to understand that after 6 p.m., the beach isn’t guarded and no one should be in the water,” Peterson said.

If isaias does cause issues for Ventnor, help is just down the road.

“The one good thing about Downbeach (Margate, Ventnor and Longport) is all three of us work very well together,” Peterson said. “We have mutual aid agreements. We stay in communication with each other, and we try to send out the same message for everyone.”

