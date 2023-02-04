A 31-year-old police officer in Burlington County was killed Thursday evening in an off-duty car accident in Camden County, officials said.
Pemberton Township police confirmed Friday that Patrolman Brian Lucykanish had died.
Authorities on Thursday had reported that a law-enforcement officer had been killed in a two-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Jackson Road in Waterford Township.
No further information about the accident was immediately available.
