South Jersey police gather to support a Texas 10-year-old battling cancer

OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of police officers gathered Friday to welcome Davarjaye “D.J.” Daniel as one of their own.

D.J., of Houston, is 10 years old. He has brain cancer and cancer in his spine. His family says it is terminal.

D.J. has always felt comfortable around uniforms, his father, Theodis Daniel, told the officers at the Ocean City Music Pier. That bond strengthened after the family lost their home in Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Three police officers assigned to the shelter took Daniel’s sons under their wing, forming a temporary family at least until they were able to get home to their own children.

That made a big impression on D.J., his father said, and it was something he remembered after his diagnosis.

D.J. was diagnosed with metastatic anaplastic ependymoma brain and spine cancer three years ago.

Originally, D.J. had a goal to become an honorary police officer in 100 departments, Daniel said. Now, he’s shooting for 500.

The Friday event was a big step toward that goal, as D.J. took an oath of office as an honorary detective, an honorary investigator or an honorary police officer for more than 30 departments and law enforcement agencies at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk.

Chiefs of police and other law enforcement leaders lined up at the event to administer the oath, many embracing D.J. afterward. He wore a Longport police uniform in his size, with chief’s stars on the lapel and “honorary officer” on the shield.

Longport police organized the event. Chief Frank Culmone thanked the other departments who participated, adding he recognized it is tough to take time on what is one of the busiest weekends of the year for many of the departments.

“In spite of that, we have put everything aside and we are here to honor D.J. today,” Culmone said. According to Culmone, before the event Friday, D.J. had been sworn in as an honorary officer with 450 law enforcement agencies around the country.

Lt. Cherie Burgan of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department first heard about D.J. when she attended the FBI National Academy. According to local officers, police from all over the country were talking about D.J.'s efforts. Culmone had recently been named the president of the Atlantic County Police Chiefs Association.

Burgan wanted to know whether Culmone would be interested in organizing something for D.J. in this area.

She happened to have an “in” in Longport, her husband, Sgt. Ray Burgan.

Sgt. Burgan said Friday he took the idea to Culmone, who jumped at the chance. The local police union funded the flight from Texas, and a Longport family offered the use of their house to the family, Burgan said.

Culmone said D.J.’s father told him the boy has had 11 brain surgeries already.

“Through each of these surgeries, I’ve learned, D.J. developed slightly different personalities and changed slightly,” Culmone said. At one point, he said, D.J. reported that he saw God and was given a calling.

As part of the presentation, D.J. sang a religious song, and got those gathered to clap along.

Culmone said he did not see only police officers and chiefs, he saw a community gathered.

Daniel, who described himself as a single father, said the family has traveled around the country as part of the effort.

“The East Coast is bringing it strong right now,” he said. He said the effort also raises awareness of childhood cancer.

D.J. has also been sworn in as an honorary member of sheriff’s departments, prosecutor’s offices and the FBI.

Longport police picked the family up at the airport in Philadelphia, where D.J. met Pennsylvania state troopers and Philadelphia police officers. On the way to stay in Longport, they also stopped at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, where he was also sworn in as an Air National Guard Special Forces officer and an honorary Jersey Devil fighter pilot.

D.J.’s siblings were in the front row, with his brothers also wearing small police uniforms.

In his comments at the event, Theodis Daniel spoke about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people were murdered, including 19 students. Some of those students were D.J.’s age, Daniel said.

“I think we’re going to Uvalde real soon,” he said.

