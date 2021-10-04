South Jersey photographers turn their cameras toward other creative artists

ABSECON — As a singer and public figure, singer CiBon has her photo taken more often than the average person, but not in the manner that photographer Paul Dempsey put her through over the summer in his photo studio here.
CiBon is in glamour mode with a cream-colored, straw fedora sitting on top of her head and wearing in a gold-colored gown with spaghetti shoulder straps. The dress had a slit on the left side that went high up her thigh. She reclined in a modified Ventnor lifeboat that will look like a rowboat in the final image.
"I think she is really super talented," Dempsey said about CiBon's vocal gifts as the lead singer of the original, Atlantic City-based musical trio Originaire with guitarist Ken Shiles and violinst Valerie Vuolo. "She is a very good model. Some people take direction better than others."
CiBon's photo was taken on dry land, but Dempsey's ultimate plan is to have CiBon's portrait end up as a composite. The final image shows CiBon lounging inside a rowboat surrounded by only greenish-looking water.
CiBon's portrait will be one of 16 featuring visual and performing artists whose images will comprise an exhibit titled, "Clique21," which is a unique collaboration. Photographers and other artists combine forces for a creative perspective of the artist as art.
"Clique 21," which is a production of ArtC, was created by and for the southern New Jersey arts community. The artists and photographers live and work in all eight counties of southern New Jersey — Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem.
"Clique 21" runs through Nov. 20 and premiered Sept. 20 at the Perkins Center for the Arts in Collingswood, Camden County. The opening reception is scheduled for Oct. 9. It can then be seen from April 8 to June 5 at the Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University in Atlantic City with the opening reception scheduled for April 8, 2022.
When it comes to paintings, ballet choreography and sculpture, spectators see the work, but they don't know the person behind it, Bill Horin, the ArtC founder and creative director, said. ArtC is dedicated to promoting the arts in southern New Jersey.
Some of the best known pieces of photography are portraits of famous artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, Horin said.
The first "Clique" show was put together in 2016. After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year in this state, Horin started thinking about doing a "Clique" show again.
"The timing was right," Horin said. "Everybody wanted to share camaraderie."
Besides Dempsey and CiBon, other photographer and artists duos who will be a part of the exhibits include Camden-based photographer Erik James Montgomery and Sicklerville-based fiber artist and sculptor Rachel Blythe Udell and Egg Harbor Township photographer Ruben Garcia and Northfield contemporary artist Mike Bell.
Bell, 60, is known for taking iconic images of classic monsters and placing them in a different world.
With Bell's portrait, Garcia uses Bell's artwork as a backdrop.
On Bell's left, a disturbing, demented and menacing painting of the DC Comics villain and Batman nemesis Joker, titled "Put On A Happy Face," looks like it is laughing at Bell. On Bell right, it looks like a classic image of a Playboy bunny, maybe from the 1960s. On closer examination, the Playboy bunny is the Bride of Frankenstein.
Bell said he spent five hours modeling for Garcia. Bell's studio is full of toys and memorabilia that are inspirations and references for his paintings.
"Ruben had me all over posing in different angles in my studio," Bell said. "He really captured me. I thought he did a helluva job... I thanked Reuben for being a great collaborator."
Besides boosting the morale and pride in the South Jersey arts community, ArtC will contract exclusively with South Jersey printers, framers, caterers and other professionals to produce and promote the show.
Albert D. Horner, of Medford Lakes, Burlington County, is more known as a N.J. Pinelands art photographer, who does fine art printing on the side. Horner will be printing all 16 portraits that will be in the exhibitions.
Some images do require some photo-shopping before they are printed, Horner said. The color may not be quite right, or a shadow may be too dark, for instance. The image on a photographer's monitor will not be not exactly the same after being put through the printing process. The goal is to have the printed image end up as crisp and bright as it does in the monitor, he said.
"Bill is well aware of the way I print. It's quite an honor to be asked to do this," Horner said.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
