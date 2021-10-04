South Jersey photographers turn their cameras toward other creative artists

With Bell's portrait, Garcia uses Bell's artwork as a backdrop.

On Bell's left, a disturbing, demented and menacing painting of the DC Comics villain and Batman nemesis Joker, titled "Put On A Happy Face," looks like it is laughing at Bell. On Bell right, it looks like a classic image of a Playboy bunny, maybe from the 1960s. On closer examination, the Playboy bunny is the Bride of Frankenstein.

Bell said he spent five hours modeling for Garcia. Bell's studio is full of toys and memorabilia that are inspirations and references for his paintings.

"Ruben had me all over posing in different angles in my studio," Bell said. "He really captured me. I thought he did a helluva job... I thanked Reuben for being a great collaborator."

Besides boosting the morale and pride in the South Jersey arts community, ArtC will contract exclusively with South Jersey printers, framers, caterers and other professionals to produce and promote the show.

Albert D. Horner, of Medford Lakes, Burlington County, is more known as a N.J. Pinelands art photographer, who does fine art printing on the side. Horner will be printing all 16 portraits that will be in the exhibitions.