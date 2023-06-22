As the weather gets warmer, more people are looking for different ways to have some fun in the sun. Here are five parks in South Jersey where you can kick back and relax in the great outdoors with a picnic, hike or even a hunt.

O’Donnell Memorial Park, Atlantic City

Located at Providence and Atlantic avenues in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood, O’Donnell Park regularly hosts community events with live music, food and fun activities.

But on a regular day, parkgoers can set up their picnics on one of the many patches of green grass or under a tree. People can also take a seat at one of the park’s benches or relax in one of the colorful Adirondack chairs painted by local artists through the Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s 48 Blocks program.

Winding paths lead parkgoers to several memorials honoring those who have served in the military.

F. Kennedy Park, Somers Point

The bayfront park at 24 Broadway was acquired by the city in 1938.

The park has picnic areas with benches, gazebos, trees for shade, public restrooms and a playground. It also offers views of the Great Egg Harbor Bay and the Route 52 causeway to Ocean City.

Other amenities include a volleyball area, swings and bird watching.

There’s also a beach area thanks to the park’s coastal bluff. People can fish off the pier or launch their boats into the water, although there’s no swimming allowed.

The park also doesn’t allow dogs or smoking.

Kennedy Park is open from sunrise to sunset every day. For more information, visit visitsomerspoint.com/venue/john-f-kennedy-park.

Beach, Lower Township

The beach on Sunset Boulevard offers views of the Delaware Bay and Cape May Lighthouse, making it an attractive spot for those looking to catch views of the sunrise or sunset.

Climbing the World War II Concrete Tower that was refurbished in 2009, or seeing the wrecked Concrete Ship, also known as the SS Atlantus, that was used right after World War I ended, allows visitors to experience local history.

There’s also fishing, mini golf, a chance to find sea glass or crystals while strolling along the beach, businesses to shop at and a daily flag raising ceremony.

For more information, visit Sunset Beach’s Facebook page.

Grove Park, Northfield

The 271-acre park at 1675 Burton Ave. offers a great space for nature lovers due to its hiking/walking trails in the woods or around the pond, fishing and wildlife like ducks and geese. People also can grill in the picnic area.

There’s a gazebo with benches where movie showings, concerts and other events happen outdoors; two main playgrounds with updated equipment; and a pavilion with picnic tables and bathrooms.

Birch Grove Park is open seven days a week from dusk to dawn. For more information, visit the city’s website at cityofnorthfield.org.

County Park, Estell Manor

The park at 109 Route 50 offers a plethora of activities for parkgoers, such as bird watching, boating, hiking, skiing, camping, fishing and even hunting.

The 1,677-acre site that borders the Great Egg Harbor River has 27 miles of trails where people can explore the old Glassworks ruins, the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery and other local landmarks.

Besides picnicking, people can interact with the area’s wildlife through the natural landscapes or butterfly gardens, learn more about the area’s indigenous animals at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, sightsee off the floating dock and more.