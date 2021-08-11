EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the August issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

Among the hidden gems at farmers markets and roadside produce stands are those delicious, homemade delicacies you rarely find at larger food markets. The small-batch jams and jellies, honey and hot sauce that you know will be a treat.

These are products not made in a factory, but in someone's kitchen. They don't come with preservatives and additives, but with homemade ingredients. The also come with a story of love: the love of cooking; a love of creating; or the love of a family recipe. And the people making and selling their family recipes are as diverse as the food themselves.

Sweet science

Jim McGettigan is a science and math teacher. But when he's not in front of a classroom teaching polymers and protons, you may find him in the kitchen with pectin and hot peppers, cooking up a batch of Jim's Jam.

Jim's Jams are handcrafted jams with a punch. McGetttigan makes blueberry habanero jam, habanero pepper jam, ghost pepper jam and the hottest, Jim Reaper jam, which is a combination of habanero, ghost and Reaper peppers.

“It's the hottest thing we got,” McGettigan proclaims on his website Jimsjam.com.

“Everybody likes pepper jams, they just don't know it,” says McGettigan from behind his table at the Margate Farm Market on a Thursday morning.

“They sample it, they buy it,” he says proudly. “It's a foodie food. It's a specialty food that people like. And I love doing it.”

McGettigan, originally from Brigantine, decided to move with his wife, Colleen, to her hometown in New Gretna. They lost the beach but gained a farm, although McGettigan calls it his garden. And being a science teacher, he knew what would flourish in the acidic soil. He planted 80 blueberry bushes. But he also liked hot peppers, so he planted them as well as an assortment of tomatoes and cucumbers.

He grew so much produce he was able to give some of it away. He gave some of his peppers to a co-worker at Morton's Steak House, where he moonlighted in Atlantic City, so they could be used in his co-worker's pepper jam recipe. In turn, he received a few jars.

“I brought it home and said this stuff is pretty good,” he recalls.

It set the wheels in motion using the peppers and blueberries from his garden.

“I started making jam and giving the jam away to family and friends,” he says. “ One thing led to another and they told me you need to make this jam and sell it.”

After teaching for 25 years and waiting tables for 30, selling his Jim's Jams was an opportunity to enjoy his summers without putting on dress clothes, all while making a few dollars. McGettigan says he loves the atmosphere of the farmers markets - the interaction with other vendors and customers, and making something people really enjoy.

And, of course, the science of making jam appeals to him, from mixing the ingredients for his jams to keeping the soil healthy.

“Being an elementary school science and math teacher, this is a basic mixture,” he explains. “It's a science mixture. You're going to mix things together and they're going to jell or they're not going to jell.”

For the love of bees

Gary Schempp calls his business a honey bee rescue company. He saves bees and, in the process, makes some of the sweetest honey in South Jersey.

Schempp started in the pest control business 40 years ago, running a successful operation he was able to sell in 2007. He realized that rather than exterminating bees, he would help the bees relocate and do what they do best, make honey.

You can find Schempp at farmers markets and festivals, or at his farm in Cape May Court House, selling a variety of organic honeys such as wildflower, blueberry, lemon, garlic and cranberry, just to name a few. And you not only get a jar of sweet honey, but you may also get an education from Schempp on the importance of bees.

According to Schempp, there are 20,000 known bee species in the world, and 4,000 are native to the United States. About one-third of the food we eat is pollinated by bees, he says. But bees are going through some tough times, he adds, being pushed out of their environment by development, pollution and global warming.

Schempp not only works in Cape May County rescuing and relocating hives, he has traveled internationally to continue his beekeeping education as well and informing others about the wonders of bees.

“It's a good life for us,” he says of the business he runs with his wife, Erin. “It's a wholesome product. It's one beautiful, complete circle of life.”

As for the perils of dealing with co-workers that may end up stinging you, Schempp is pragmatic:

“When you're a beekeeper you get stung. When you're a painter you get paint on you.”

Hot stuff

Brian Stark thought he would make his wife, Samantha, a treat when she was pregnant with their son. So he went out and bought a case of hot peppers with the idea of making bacon-wrapped jalapenos.

“After we got done we still had a lot of peppers left over,” he explains. “We looked up what to do with jalapenos. I didn't know what to do. Hot sauce was the first thing that popped up.”

What became a hobby for Stark soon snowballed. He was making a variety of different hot sauces such as garlic habanero and pineapple mango and giving it away to friends and family. That's when Samantha stepped in.

“She said you have to start selling it to people or you have to stop. I wasn't stopping.”

And just like that, BS Hot Sauce was born.

When Stark isn't working in the warehouse at Viking Yachts, near his home in Little Egg Harbor Township, you can find him at a table at one of many farmers markets he attends, handing out samples of sauces with names like Red Reaper, Pineapple Mango Ghost, Mexican Mayhem and Old Timer.

He describes his hot sauce as more than just heat.

“We've tried hot sauce that is way too hot and we said, no this isn't how it should be done,” he says.

“Our hot sauce is flavored with heat. We don't just do heat.”

Stark says the use of agave adds a hint of sweetness, but not too much. And buying only local ingredients ensures a freshness and quality that people can taste. He suggests anyone who would like to get into the farmers market circuit with their own product should do their research.

“If we don't know it, we look it up. You have to research. Nobody gets anything done by just sitting around doing nothing.”

Tasty traditions

Josette Adams' family has operated the Clinton Conover Farm in Swainton for more than 50 years; Adams worked on the farm and at the produce stand off Stone Harbor Boulevard since she was a young girl. Her husband, Edward, also comes from a family line built around food — his stepfather owned the iconic eatery, Groff's Restaurant in Wildwood.

Now the couple is keeping those traditions alive, while also building upon them. Conover Farm is well known for its creamy rice pudding, while Groff's was famous for its pies, before it closed in 2015.

It all started when Josette decided to open a food trailer at the family's farm market to make a few extra bucks. Along with pulled pork sandwiches and Cuban sandwiches, she also sold rice pudding, made with her mother's recipe, as a dessert.

“My mother always made rice pudding growing up,” she remembers. “My mom was a wonderful cook. She made it all the time and I loved it. When I had the trailer I wanted to make things that I had growing up that I liked. It was one of my favorite things.”

She closed the food trailer when her husband became ill, but people kept asking her about the pudding. So, she kept making it and selling it.

And that was how her business, Mamma Jo's, was born. She eventually branched out into making banana bread, cakes and pies, like banana cream, key lime, coconut cream, peach, apple and pumpkin. She got so busy keeping up with the baking while raising five children that her husband left his job at Lund's Fisheries and joined what is now the family business.

Ed's background working in the kitchen at his stepfather's restaurant prompted them to include some of the pies that were so famous — like their Black Bottom pie — at Groff's.

Josette says she didn't want to copy the exact recipe for Black Bottom, a chocolate cream pie with a sky-high chiffon topping. So she considers her chocolate cream pie an “homage” to the Groff's classic.

Standing in her modern commercial kitchen they built behind her home in Cape May Court House, Josette is living her dream.

“I just always cooked and always liked cooking,” she says. “It was something I always wanted to do.”

A COVID success story

Carol and Bill Talarico were doing what many of us were doing at the height of the COVID pandemic: Nothing.

Carol had worked in the hospitality field. Bill was in entertainment. The pandemic pout them out of work and stuck at home.

“After all this time not working, it was driving us nuts,” she remembers. “So I said, we need to do something.”

Carol was born in Korea and came to the United States when she was 2 years old. She fondly remembered her mother's homemade kimchi and the years spent watching her make the spicy cabbage salad. It was like nothing you found in stores and supermarkets. She knew the recipe, she had the time.

“I woke up one morning and I would think, Oh my God I'm doing nothing,” she recalls. “And I thought of the name, Get Pickled. And I said, we're doing it.”

Talarico found an opportunity to cook in a commercial kitchen in Hammonton where she makes not only kimchi but a variety of pickles, such as bread and butter, garlic dill and spicy garlic, pickled vegetables, such as giardiniera, and relishes.

“It's really taken off,” she says while manning her booth at the Brigantine Farmers Market. “It's been gangbusters because you can't really find it.”

And one of the unexpected perks has been becoming part of the farmers market community.

“This farm market is such a great experience,” she says. “Meeting people, everyone helps each other, I've learned what markets to go to from everyone else. It's been really great.”