SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Atlantic County health officials reported 90 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of the new cases, 43 were males aged seven to 81, and 47 were females aged 20 months to 81. To date, there have been 6,095 cases in the county, 3,442 cleared as recovered and 260 deaths.

Seventeen cases were reported in Galloway, 16 in Pleasantville, 15 in Egg Harbor Township, eight each in Atlantic City and Hammonton, four each in Absecon, Mays Landing and Somers Point, three each in Brigantine and Ventnor, two each in Northfield, Margate, and Egg Harbor City, and one each in Buena Vista and Linwood.

The Cape May County Department of Health also reported 17 new positive cases on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported in either county.

There have been a total of 1,678 cases in Cape May County and a total of 94 deaths. There were five new cases in each Upper and Lower Townships, four in Middle Township, two in Ocean City and one in Wildwood Crest.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.