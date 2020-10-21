South Jersey nonprofits receive grant funding to continue community aid during COVID-19

With a grant of $5,000, CASA will purchase equipment and train volunteers to continue advocating for foster youth in Atlantic and Cape May counties remotely through technology. The grant funds an online case management system.

Faith Baptist Church – Pleasantville

With a grant of $3,000 (and in partnership with the Community Food Bank of NJ), the Church will purchase equipment to continue distributing food to the Pleasantville community.

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties – Margate

With a grant of $10,000, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May will continue operating their food pantry, provide transportation to seniors in order to access medical services, provide homeless services in partnership with AtlantiCare, and provide telehealth services.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church – Millville

With a grant of $3,000, St. Paul’s will work with local partners to purchase fresh produce to supplement existing food donations to needy Millville families.

To date, $663,000 has been awarded 74 organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.