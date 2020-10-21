South Jersey nonprofits receive grant funding to continue community aid during COVID-19

Several South Jersey nonprofits on the front lines of COVID019 pandemic have been awarded grants, officials announced Tuesday.
The Community Foundation of South Jersey announced its the fourth round of grants from its COVID-19 Response Fund, according to a news release. Twenty-one grants totaling $180,000 were awarded to South Jersey nonprofits.
“This fourth round of grants continues to address urgent basics of families and modifications to services for nonprofit organizations,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “All of these organizations are deeply embedded in the fabric of their communities. They inspire us and remind us of the tremendous need that exists, and the amount of support required to address and recover from the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic.”
South Jersey nonprofits who received the latest round of grants include:
Arc of Cape May County – South Dennis
With a grant of $10,000, the Arc will purchase equipment and train staff to continue delivering social outreach support, remote enrichment activities, and enhance residents’ access to healthcare through new telemedicine technology across 17 group homes and assisted-living apartments in Cape May County.
CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties – Somers Point
With a grant of $5,000, CASA will purchase equipment and train volunteers to continue advocating for foster youth in Atlantic and Cape May counties remotely through technology. The grant funds an online case management system.
Faith Baptist Church – Pleasantville
With a grant of $3,000 (and in partnership with the Community Food Bank of NJ), the Church will purchase equipment to continue distributing food to the Pleasantville community.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties – Margate
With a grant of $10,000, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May will continue operating their food pantry, provide transportation to seniors in order to access medical services, provide homeless services in partnership with AtlantiCare, and provide telehealth services.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church – Millville
With a grant of $3,000, St. Paul’s will work with local partners to purchase fresh produce to supplement existing food donations to needy Millville families.
To date, $663,000 has been awarded 74 organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.
“During these extremely challenging times, we are inspired by how our generous donors and partners are to help us meet the needs and disruptions,” said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. “The Foundation is committed to working with our partners to address immediate needs and to plan for the longer-term recovery of South Jersey communities.”
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund is part of a national movement of more than 400 community foundations that have mobilized more than $900 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis, according to the release. Since March, South Jersey residents, businesses, and philanthropists across the state have contributed more than $1,080,000.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, the needs of individuals and families are changing and becoming more urgent," Fraizer said. "There is no doubt that some people will fall through the cracks of available services and support. Philanthropy can address its best role by targeting resources to help fill gaps left by the government response."
For more information on how individuals or organizations can make a donation, funding priorities, and how to apply for a grant, visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.
