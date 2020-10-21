South Jersey nonprofits receive funding to continue community aid during COVID-19

Faith Baptist Church, Pleasantville: With a grant of $3,000 (and in partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey), the church will purchase equipment to continue distributing food to the Pleasantville community.

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, Margate: With a grant of $10,000, JFS will continue operating its food pantry, provide transportation for seniors to access medical services, provide homeless services in partnership with AtlantiCare and provide telehealth services.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Millville: With a grant of $3,000, St. Paul’s will work with local partners to purchase fresh produce to supplement existing food donations to needy Millville families.

To date, $663,000 has been awarded to 74 organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.

“During these extremely challenging times, we are inspired by how our generous donors and partners are to help us meet the needs and disruptions,” said Wanda Hardy, chairperson of the foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. “The foundation is committed to working with our partners to address immediate needs and to plan for the longer-term recovery of South Jersey communities.”