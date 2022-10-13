South Jersey nonprofit opening produce store at Tanger Outlets The Walk

ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit is preparing to open a produce market in the city.

Employees from Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces (C.R.O.P.S.) are preparing a new store at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

The store, which assumes space last occupied by the Children's Place outlet, should make locally grown produce available by Oct. 21, the nonprofit said on Wednesday.

The new produce store arrives as heads remain turned to a space near The Walk intended for a new ShopRite location on Baltic Avenue.

C.R.O.P.S. was founded in 2016 and works to stave off local food insecurities by placing locally grown produce into its stores, benefiting farmers and helping float the local economy.

The nonprofit said that supporting community-based solutions and local food systems will counteract insecurities.

“If you’re not willing to acknowledge that the solution to food deserts is homegrown and owned and operated by community members, and not built in conference rooms, and you’re not willing to support these existing community-led solutions by whatever means necessary, we need you to stop talking about how you’re going to solve food insecurity," Executive Director Lisa Newcomb said in a news release announcing the opening.

C.R.O.P.S. sources its produce from both local farmers and its growing spaces, where paid interns work to harvest its products.

Serving a poorer area of South Jersey, the city store will accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Women, Infants and Children and WIC/Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program benefits and offer SNAP doubling dollars through the Good Food Bucks program, C.R.O.P.S. said.

The nonprofit's newest store is not its only business venture in the city.

Bodegas in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood worked with C.R.O.P.S. and Chelsea Economic Development Corporation to purchase leftover produce at the end of the C.R.O.P.S. Market at Chelsea to keep fresh produce in the city.

C.R.O.P.S. also supplies produce from Walking Bird Farm in Egg Harbor City to low-income housing complexes.

“It’s an honor to partner with C.R.O.P.S. and fully supports the organization's mission," Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Rachel Hentschel said on Wednesday. "Tanger continually seeks out opportunities to engage the community and bring local businesses into its retail mix, making the addition of C.R.O.P.S. a perfect fit for Tanger Outlets Atlantic City.”

Last November, Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and ShopRite reps promoted the move as a way to lessen food insecurities in one of New Jersey's top food deserts.

Since November, when the governor and mayor broke ground with shovels on the Baltic Avenue site, there are no signs construction will lift off soon.

This year, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved $18.7 million to build the grocery store, leasing it to Village Super Market, ShopRite's parent company, for $1 a year as the site of a new full-service ShopRite.