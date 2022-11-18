South Jersey mayors named to League of Municipalities executive board

Three local mayors were elected to the New Jersey State League of Municipalities' executive board Thursday during its three-day conference in Atlantic City.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky each are now members of the board, the league said Thursday.
Pikolycky previously served as the league's president and is now immediate past president. Mayor Ray Heck, of Millstone, Monmouth County, was elected president.
The league is an advocacy and training group for the state's 564 municipalities.
— Eric Conklin
