EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Early one weekday morning last week, before some adults had begun working their 9-to-5 jobs, rehearsals for the township’s high school football season had already started.
While the football players practiced on the grass, the members of the high school marching band and color guard rehearsed their maneuvers on the blacktop, socially distanced from each other in the parking lot while the sun beat down on them.
Assistant marching band director Marc Spatz used a bullhorn to be heard. Spatz stood above the band on a scaffold so he and field conductor Jacob Valenzuela could be seen by all members of the spread-out band.
Students are not allowed inside the high school, and there are no port-a-potties, so rehearsal only lasts two hours daily.
As COVID-19 precautions reshape our expectations for the new school year, this may be the most unusual way marching and high school bands have ever had to prepare for a fall season, but members such as Taylor McQueen would rather deal with the inconveniences than have no band at all.
“It’s a great, fun way to enjoy the summer, and you really develop a family here,” said sophomore McQueen, 15, who does rifle and flag in the color guard. “They are the same exercises but different routines (from last year). It’s not that hard, especially when you have a supportive system to help you.”
All 70 members of the marching band and color guard have to fill out an online questionnaire about their health every morning. Once onsite, every member has their temperature taken before they are allowed to start practice, said Mark Kadetsky, the district’s supervisor for fine and performing arts.
“As far as how close to normal it is, we are trying to make it as close as possible,” said Matt Wyckoff, the marching band director. “There are a couple of things that are very glaring differences.”
The safety guidelines the marching band follows dictate that staff, the color guard and percussion sections wear masks, Wyckoff said. The only exception are the musicians playing wind instruments, and they wear masks when they are not playing.
“We are doing our best to social distance when we are playing, when we are marching, and that’s a constant reminder, but it’s starting to feel natural,” Wyckoff said.
At Absegami High School in Galloway Township, the 65-member marching band pushes the length of its rehearsals to three hours, but it only meets twice weekly, said Patrick O’Keefe, the marching band director.
Each section of the band operates its own pod of no more than 10 students. Marching band pods are broken into the following groups — drumline, color guard, trumpets, woodwinds, the low-brass pod of tubas and baritones, and the front ensemble or pit, which is a separate, percussion ensemble, O’Keefe said.
They have tried to rehearse with pod members 6 feet away from each other, and each pod 12 feet away from the next one, O’Keefe said.
For the first couple of weeks of July, marching band rehearsals were virtual, O’Keefe said. Once they started meeting in person, all students wore masks, he said. Even musicians playing a horn instrument play with a mask with a slit down the middle, he said.
“I was very skeptical, but the kids have been especially motivated. They have been very good with going with the flow,” O’Keefe said. “We have been working, and now that we are at the end of August, I have been pleasantly surprised. This has been a new adventure for all, but they (the marching band) have been really putting out a great product.”
The Middle Township High School band doesn’t march, but the high school band has played in the stands during football games, said Adam Nuzzi, the middle and high school band director.
“I don’t know if that will happen this fall,” Nuzzi said.
Currently, there are 32 students in the high school band, but the band room is quite a large space that could hold 54 students 6 feet apart, Nuzzi said.
The district’s policy is that everyone has to wear a mask, but Nuzzi is working with the band boosters for a possible extra layer of protection. They are thinking of adding a piece of cloth at the end of the trumpets where the bell is, Nuzzi said.
Rehearsals with all the band students can take place outdoors if the weather cooperates, Nuzzi said. Traditionally, the band entertains at parades and community events along with football games, he said.
“We are focusing on individual skills,” Nuzzi said. “I’m reaching out to parents and students.”
