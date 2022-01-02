 Skip to main content
South Jersey likely to be hit by major snow storm
After a December filled with a slew of unseasonably warm days, South Jersey likely will start off the new year with snow.

The forecast indicates it will snow heavily in South Jersey on Monday. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter-storm warning for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The warning was to be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. There also was a costal-flooding advisory and a gale warning for the southern Jersey Shore. The former was to be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and the latter from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasted snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches in most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties, as well as in parts of southern Burlington, Cape May and southern Ocean counties. Most of southern Burlington and southern Ocean Counties are expected to see 4 to 8 inches, while the northern parts of those counties were forecasted to get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Most of Cape May County and parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties could get more than 14 inches of snow.

Snowfall farther west is projected to be more moderate, at 4 to 8 inches. In the New Jersey suburbs immediately outside Philadelphia, snowfall was expected to fall between 2 and 4 inches.

An Atlantic County spokesperson gave an overview of the county’s preparations for the storm in a statement sent to The Press via email. The statement said the heaviest snow, which could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour, was expected Monday morning and warned it may make commutes “especially difficult.” County officials asked the public stay aware of any updates.

The county said it will perform salting treatment and snow plowing services “as necessary” but warned that its public work services may be short-staffed. The statement attributed the shortage to holiday travel and an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures.

Atlantic County and the Atlantic County Utility Authority have been burdened by labor shortages over the last several weeks, with the latter recently being late in picking up trash, recycling and yard waste. These struggles mirror those experienced by businesses and governments nationally, as they try to hire workers in a tight labor market.

Marty Pagliughi, director of the Office of Emergency Management for Cape May County, told The Press on Sunday that the county was monitoring the NWS updates. He said all relevant public works departments and OEM staff have been notified of the warnings. He said he had been told that there was thin, abrupt boundary between areas that would see heavy snowfall and lesser snowfall, meaning that neighboring municipalities in the county could see significantly different totals.

There were no reports of resource shortages among the Cape May County municipalities of which Pagliughi was aware, but he said the county was ready to help and facilitate mutual aid between municipalities if necessary. He urged county residents to stay aware of relevant NWS notices, especially those concerning coastal flooding.

Paul Jerkins, the director of Public Works for Atlantic City, said the city was closely following updates from the NWS. He noted that the city begins preparing snow-response vehicles like plows on Nov. 15 and that the city had 27 vehicles for plowing, as well as salting and brine road treatment, at the ready. The city currently enjoys a surplus of salt, due to the relative lack of snow over the last several winters.

Jerkins said Atlantic City also was experiencing a staff shortage but stressed that the city would be able to respond to residents’ needs during the storm.

“I would love to have more than what we have, but what we have is what we’ll work with,” Jerkins said. “And we do the best job with what we have.”

Jerkins urged residents to avoid driving and to utilize off-street parking, if possible. He said such precautions would facilitate plowing and help emergency vehicles respond to places where they are needed.

The city was also urging residents to sign up for its Code Red emergency alerts at https://www.acnj.gov/pages/codered on the Atlantic City website.

