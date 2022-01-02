South Jersey likely to be hit by major snow storm

There were no reports of resource shortages among the Cape May County municipalities of which Pagliughi was aware, but he said the county was ready to help and facilitate mutual aid between municipalities if necessary. He urged county residents to stay aware of relevant NWS notices, especially those concerning coastal flooding.

Paul Jerkins, the director of Public Works for Atlantic City, said the city was closely following updates from the NWS. He noted that the city begins preparing snow-response vehicles like plows on Nov. 15 and that the city had 27 vehicles for plowing, as well as salting and brine road treatment, at the ready. The city currently enjoys a surplus of salt, due to the relative lack of snow over the last several winters.

Jerkins said Atlantic City also was experiencing a staff shortage but stressed that the city would be able to respond to residents’ needs during the storm.

“I would love to have more than what we have, but what we have is what we’ll work with,” Jerkins said. “And we do the best job with what we have.”