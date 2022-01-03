South Jersey lifeguard races inspire new Coastal Rowing event

Their board of co-trustees is packed with fellow local legends such as John Swift and Daniel Adams of Margate, Joseph Grimes of Ocean City, and Joseph Guenther of Brigantine. All of these former champions of crew and lifeguard races share the same goal: to grow tradition, give everyone a chance to row in the surf and cultivate South Jersey contenders at the highest level.

“We already have guys we could send, lifeguards and crew team members, that could win international gold medals,” said McCann. “What we want to focus on is the youth, the grade-schoolers racing through the summer. Kids no longer need to be a lifeguard or on the crew team to row. Clubs no longer need an expensive eight and a boathouse. We want to bring that to everyone.”

USRowing is hopeful other communities, East Coast and West, will follow with clubs of their own.

As of now, the organization’s unofficial headquarters is Doc Holland’s Boathouse in Ventnor Heights, which leaves the inconvenience of transporting the boats to the beach for use. However, Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steven Downey foresees a potential and historically fitting home for the new club.