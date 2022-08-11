South Jersey lifeguard races are a unique South Jersey tradition

It was Friday in Margate, another hot day in South Jersey, but near the water’s edge there was a pleasant breeze, the water was calm and, as one lifeguard noted, “good” for what was about to happen.

Above the tide line, a crowd was building with each arrival of another town’s beach patrol until the soft sand at Decatur Avenue resembled a small, bustling village of pickup trucks and trailers, surfboats and oars, and crowds of men and women in shorts and bathing suits milling around.

Around them were the spectators, also barefoot, but better dressed, some carrying binoculars, others coolers or red plastic cups.

It was the latest in a familiar yet uniquely South Jersey scene — lifeguard races. To the uninitiated, the races are a carnival of colors and spectacle as teams from Cape May to Long Beach Island assemble several times a week through July and August testing their skills and strength in runs, swims and the granddaddy of them all — rowing — to stake their claim on who is the best.

But the consistent winners are the crowds, who get to bask in the fun and excitement, often accompanied by a setting sun and a soundtrack.

To Ralph Milite, a Margate resident who’s been watching lifeguard races for over 65 years, it doesn’t matter who wins. He most enjoys the thought that these same guards — men and women and some young enough to still be considered boys and girls — are the same people who daily protect the beachgoing public.

They deserve these types of evenings where they can pull together and celebrate their skills as “one big family,” he said.

“You get to see the legacy from one squad to the next. It fuels itself forever,” Milite said. “It’s all in good spirit and sportsmanship.”

“I root for Margate first, Longport second and Ventnor third,” said Milite, who watched the races from the shore with tiny binoculars to see which beach patrols rowed in first.

There are several lifeguard races and competitions every week through the summer, typically starting after July 4. Many are unique, and some emphasize different skills, but rowing, whether doubles or singles, is considered the heavyweight event. It’s during those events that the crowds push against the barrier that separates spectators from participants to watch as singles or teams of rowers launch from the shallow water before leaping into their boats, which often get launched nearly airborne by the waves.

Boats become specks as they reach their halfway point three-quarters of a mile in the ocean, and the crowd can become distracted, but it only takes the sight of a returning boat on a wave to bring fans back to a full-throated cheer.

The South Jersey lifeguard calendar is built around “The Big Three”: the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, which are happening for the 82nd time this year. The South Jersey Championships are slated for Friday in Longport.

Local high school boys win Around The Island Swim ATLANTIC CITY — The 56th Around The Island Swim was rescued Tuesday by four high school boys…

Andrew Kornblau, who was a Longport lifeguard for five years and now lives in Warwick, Pennsylvania, said he had a “boat in the race” for Longport when he came down to watch the Margate Memorials with his wife and four kids last Friday.

“Lifeguarding is the best job in the world,” said Kornblau, who has a summer home in Margate, where he grew up. “The beach, surfing and saving people are great, but the camaraderie between people and the lifeguards is great.”

Kornblau said watching different beach patrols, current and former lifeguards “go crazy” in support of their team was what makes the races great.

“There are so many patrols, so many athletes, it’s really unique to South Jersey,” said Kornblau, who noted the use of life-saving elements, in combination with the open-water environment, was what made lifeguard races different from other competitive sports.

The races get competitive as town is pit against town, but the energy from the supportive crowd filled with happy locals, current or former lifeguards and beach patrollers, is what makes participating in the races fun, said Jack Savell, a fifth-year member of the Brigantine Beach Patrol.

“It feels good, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Savell, 20, who participated in the singles and doubles row for Brigantine at the Margate Memorials.

Howarth Women's Invitational set for Wednesday in Ventnor Some of the top female lifeguards in southern New Jersey will compete Wednesday in the 27th …

Savell, who beat out other Brigantine lifeguards for a spot on the team, said staying active and training with the Beach Patrol, which includes his brother Joe, 18, are key to preparing for the races. Savell’s father was also a lifeguard, which was one of the reasons he wanted to be one, too.

Besides competing with his brother for the second year, Savell said his favorite part of competing in the lifeguard races would be winning the South Jersey Championships, since Brigantine hasn’t won that competition for at least 30 years.

Fans at the Tri-Wood Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, like Mark and Linda Love, who have a home in Wildwood Crest, attested to the spirit of the lifeguard races.

“We mark it down on our calendars every year,” said Mark Love, 57. “It’s a nice opportunity to come out, spend an evening on the beach, watch lifeguards compete, and see family and friends.”

He said there were many lifeguards in the family, including his wife, who was a former lifeguard, and all three of their kids, who are surf dashers.

A smaller Around The Island Swim hopes for success The Around The Island Swim in Atlantic City on Tuesday will have only two individual swimmer…

“It’s on the beach — we love the beach — and it’s a great atmosphere seeing all the beach patrols competing,” said Linda Love, 56, whose son, Luke, 19, was competing in the rowing section of the Tri-Woods for Wildwood Crest.

Many people watching the Tri-Wood race last Thursday were there to support family members, including Megan Kelly, of Philadelphia. Kelly’s daughter, Catie, 21, who’s in her fourth year of lifeguarding, competed for the North Wildwood Beach Patrol. Her son was also a lifeguard.

“Everybody’s in a good mood, you have the sun and the sand. You can’t beat it,” said Kelly, 54. “It also sheds light on the beach patrol and what they do for the city.”

Kelly said the tournament gives lifeguards the opportunity to “show their stuff.”

“No matter who wins, it’s nice to see them all do good,” Milite said.