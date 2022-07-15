South Jersey landlords sought for homeless veterans program

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Wilmington branch of the Department of Veterans Affairs is calling on landlords to rent properties to homeless veterans while the nation continues to grapple with rising inflation and housing costs.

“We need the help of Delaware and Southern NJ’s housing providers and landlords to assist veterans experiencing the hardships of this housing crisis," Cecilia Gonzalez, the Wilmington VA's Homeless Programs supervisor, said in a statement Friday. "Together, we can aid our nation’s heroes in obtaining an affordable and safe place to call home."

The VA on Friday reminded landlords of its Housing and Urban Development — Veterans Administration Supportive Housing Program. The program provides rental subsidies and landlord support for about 288 veterans and their families throughout Delaware and South Jersey.

The U.S. Department of Housing and HUD-VASH estimate more than 40,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. Over the course of a year, about twice that many experience homelessness.

Only 7% of the general population can claim veteran status, but nearly 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans, the VA said.

Rent prices have risen by 15.3% nationally, making housing homeless veterans more challenging, the VA said.

The department says it has committed itself to housing 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022.

Wilmington VA Director Vince Kane said sheltering homeless veterans is imperative in ensuring they're able to care for themselves, especially in obtaining health care.

South Jersey property owners interested in renting their properties to local veterans can call HUD-VASH case manager Angie Ohagan at 302-463-9671.

“I believe working with landlords in Delaware and southern New Jersey will have a substantial impact on the number of veterans who identify as homeless in our communities and improve their health care simultaneously," Kane said. "We need to continue to advocate and connect veterans to the VA so we can assist in navigating the process of finding a safe home while we provide essential health care to help sustain housing."