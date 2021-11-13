South Jersey Industries partners with the Mark Cuban Foundation to teach Atlantic City high school students about artificial intelligence

ATLANTIC CITY— Over the last four weeks, 20 students from Atlantic City high school had the opportunity to attend a boot camp that taught them about artificial intelligence, or AI.

This program served as a way for students to get a better understanding of AI and promoted a broader range of employment opportunities for Atlantic County's youth.

The camp was made possible by South Jersey Industries (SJI) after it teamed up with the Mark Cuban Foundation and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The AI boot camp enabled high school students to increase their AI literacy and understanding over the course of four half-day sessions. These sessions were held at the South Jersey Gas headquarters in Atlantic City.

Each session included a guest speaker, Q&A discussion and interactive lessons on topics such as machine learning, chatbots, and lab exercises to help enhance the students' understanding of AI and cybersecurity.

The AI boot camp was founded by Mark Cuban in 2019. This year, the boot camps will be brought to more than 320 students in 13 cities across the country. The foundation's goal is to have 1,000 students graduate from AI boot camps each year by 2023.