South Jersey Industries partners with the Mark Cuban Foundation to teach Atlantic City high school students about artificial intelligence

ATLANTIC CITY— Over the last four weeks, 20 students from Atlantic City high school had the opportunity to attend a boot camp that taught them about artificial intelligence, or AI.
This program served as a way for students to get a better understanding of AI and promoted a broader range of employment opportunities for Atlantic County's youth.
The camp was made possible by South Jersey Industries (SJI) after it teamed up with the Mark Cuban Foundation and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
The AI boot camp enabled high school students to increase their AI literacy and understanding over the course of four half-day sessions. These sessions were held at the South Jersey Gas headquarters in Atlantic City.
Each session included a guest speaker, Q&A discussion and interactive lessons on topics such as machine learning, chatbots, and lab exercises to help enhance the students' understanding of AI and cybersecurity.
The AI boot camp was founded by Mark Cuban in 2019. This year, the boot camps will be brought to more than 320 students in 13 cities across the country. The foundation's goal is to have 1,000 students graduate from AI boot camps each year by 2023.
Leonard Brinson Jr., senior vice president and chief information officer at South Jersey Industries, shared why he was so excited to get this opportunity with the Mark Cuban Foundation.
"We're able to give underserved students an opportunity to learn about new career paths involving artificial intelligence," Brinson said. "We're going to be able to provide them with support along the way, and before you know it, we're going to have a lot of kids who lived in Atlantic City working for South Jersey Industries, and I am looking forward to that."
Brinson said he hopes the students will take the opportunity to intern with SJI.
Every student who completed the boot camp was awarded with a computer from SJI as a gift for their hard work and dedication during the four-week course.
