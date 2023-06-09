FOLSOM — An employee resource group of South Jersey Industries recently awarded $39,000 to area high school seniors and current undergraduates passionate about science, technology, engineering, math or related fields.
The South Jersey Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy honored recipients of the scholarships during the chapter’s 10th annual Scholarship Golf Outing, held May 24 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.
Six high school seniors were awarded $33,000 in scholarship funds, while six current college students, also former scholarship recipients, were awarded $1,000 stipends.
The American Association of Blacks in Energy is a national association dedicated to ensuring African Americans and other minorities are represented in the energy sector. The local chapter has nearly 50 active members and focuses on scholarships, mentoring, educational awareness, community service and networking.
“The South Jersey Chapter of AABE works tirelessly to provide students with opportunities that help advance their educational and professional aspirations," Lisa Cottman, president of AABE-SJC and senior human resources specialist for South Jersey Industries, said in a news release.
