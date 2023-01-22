 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Industries celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

South Jersey Industries MLK Day of Service

South Jersey Industries held its sixth annual Day of Service to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

FOLSOM — South Jersey Industries held its sixth annual Day of Service on Monday to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The company participated in Stockton University’s annual Day of Service, where employees took part in service projects in Galloway Township, Hammonton, Manahawkin and Atlantic City. Employees made cards and crafts for older adults, students and community members; distributed food and supplies to local organizations; completed virtual service projects led by Jersey Cares; and donated to the company’s MLK Day of Service winter clothing drive.

