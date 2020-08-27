South Jersey is in the forecast track cone for the remains of Hurricane Laura, making its closest approach Saturday evening.
While it will bring far less than the 132 mph gust in Lake Charles, Louisiana, feet of storm surge and hurricane warnings over 200 miles inland, it will be a soaker for part of the weekend in the region.
As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center forecasts Laura will be a post tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph when it makes its closest pass 7 p.m. Saturday.
The "post" name is added to indicate that it has lose its warm core characteristics that define a tropical cyclone.
All of South Jersey is in the forecast cone, indicating where the center of the storm should go.
Laura, in combination with a cold front, will develop showers and storms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. This will not be a soaker, far from it. These will be spoty in coverage, lasting until around 5 a.m. While unlikely, damaging winds and hail will not be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the region in a level 1 of 5 risk.
From about 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., the region will be mostly to completely dry. A warm front will lift through into New England. That puts South Jersey in the "warm sector" position of the system, which is typically rain-free. If you want to go to the beach, or work on an outdoor project, this will be the time to do it.
After 2 p.m., the remnants of Laura, and all of it's moist, tropical air, will get entrenched in a cold front that will move in from Pennsylvania. Periods of rain and storms will be present through 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday night.
The biggest concern will be the roadway, stream and creek flooding. 0.75 to 1.50 inches can be counted on. However, there may be localized 3 inch amounts. That will be enough to cause at least isolated problems. However, that threat will be higher in places that saw rain Thursday and Friday. Flood watches may be issued by the National Weather Service to cover this.
To a lesser extent, severe weather will be possible. However, this is highly dependent on the track of Laura. If the center of the storm is to the north of South Jersey, then severe weather will be on the table. Areas of damaging winds and power outages will be the concern.
The SPC has most of the region in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather from Saturday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. Anywhere east of a line from Longport to Toms River has a lower risk.
Winds will be breezy throughout the day from the south. However, the only damaging winds, if any, will be from embedded thunderstorms and severe weather. Sustained winds of 14-22 mph will be present along the shore, with gusts in the 30s. On the mainland, sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph will be likely.
Despite the onshore, southerly winds, coastal flooding will not be likely during this time. While at on time, this did look possible, winds are not blowing strong enough, long enough to cause concerns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.