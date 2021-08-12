South Jersey hosts three mega-events over the next 10 days

Two multiday concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow will attract thousands of all ages to the region, said Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.
“They are very different types of events, likely to attract different audiences, plus those looking to take advantage of multiple great events in one trip to the shore,” Bokunewicz said. “These events provide an incentive to return or even plan a special trip.”
Phish, the four-piece jam band that formed in 1983 in Burlington, Vermont, returns to Atlantic City for the fourth time in its career this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a series of beach performances.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber announced the return of the free airshow, which was not held last summer because of the pandemic. This year’s show, “A Salute to Those Who Serve,” presented by GEICO, will be held Aug. 18, with Tuesday as the practice day.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mike Kelly, 61, of Cape May Court House, served in the Marines from 1977 to 1982.
The chain of big events will conclude with the Barefoot Country Music Fest from Aug. 19 to 22 in Wildwood. The festival will feature more than 30 artists with headliners Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay.
Phish, who performed in 2010 and 2013 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and in 2012 at Bader Field, will play on the city’s beach for the first time.
Similar to the Grateful Dead, Phish is known for not performing the same set list of songs two nights in the row and also not playing the tunes exactly the same way. Phish was supposed to play last year on the Atlantic City beach, but the pandemic postponed its tour to this summer.
A band that carries on the sound and the spirit of the Dead is the group Dead Reckoning, which will play a Phish preshow party as an acoustic trio 3 p.m. Friday at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City. Dead Reckoning also will play a Phish after party at 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Bourré, also in Atlantic City.
Cosmic Charlie, the band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist, has seen Phish at least 35 times, the first time in 1988. Charlie will see Phish this weekend.
“Each experience is totally unique. You really think it’s like Christmas or going to a surprise party every night,” Charlie said about the band’s live performances. “The music is still amazing. ... Their (fan) growth has been exponential. It’s always a special event.”
As Phish fans leave the Atlantic City Boardwalk, they will be replaced by jet enthusiasts.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Atlantic City Airshow and debut a new demonstration to the public for the first time in nearly 40 years. The new demonstration comes after the pandemic canceled a majority of the season last year, giving the team’s pilots time to enhance their maneuvers.
Michael Chait, president of the chamber, said this is the third airshow he is organizing, but it has been the hardest even though it is a little bit smaller than two years ago.
“There was tremendous uncertainty. ... We went through multiple layouts on the beach,” Chait said. “The labor costs, the equipment costs and the food costs all increased.”
Some of the best viewing locations for the airshow will be South Bellevue Avenue and the beach heading south toward Ventnor and Mississippi Avenue and the beach heading north toward the inlet, Chait said.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, which are interested in seeing an Atlantic City Rail Line stop in Galloway Township, invited the mayors of the municipalities of the current rail line stops to the chamber’s hospitality tent at the airshow, said Lauren H. Moore, president of the Economic Alliance.
Farther south later that week, live music becomes the attraction again with the debut of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.
The cost of attending the festival ranges from $39 for the Thursday night kickoff concert to $1,529 for a super VIP four-day pass.
“This is the biggest music event in quite a while,” said Joe Kelly, morning show host at WPUR-FM 107.3 in Northfield, adding the festival is like three Atlantic City beach concerts on consecutive nights.
Aug. 19 features among others Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Billy Currington and Dan + Shay.
For the past five or six years, Dan + Shay have been one of the biggest duos in country music, Kelly said. Dan + Shay opened for Blake Shelton at a free summer beach concert in 2014 in Atlantic City.
“On the radio and online, they (Dan + Shay) are very popular with the under-40 set,” Kelly said, adding their country contemporary sound appeals to all age groups.
Carrie Underwood has been one of the biggest country music acts of the past 16 years, Kelly said.
“She has played Boardwalk Hall a couple of times,” Kelly said, in 2008, 2010 and 2012.
The final headliner of the country music festival, Zac Brown Band, is one of the most talented performers around, said Mark Razz, program director for WXTU-FM 92.5 in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Brown played the Atlantic City beach in 2016.
“They can cover everything from ABBA to ZZ Top, and they do. Their own songs are great (also),” Razz said.
GALLERY: Take a look back at past Phish concerts in Atlantic City
