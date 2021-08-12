South Jersey hosts three mega-events over the next 10 days

Similar to the Grateful Dead, Phish is known for not performing the same set list of songs two nights in the row and also not playing the tunes exactly the same way. Phish was supposed to play last year on the Atlantic City beach, but the pandemic postponed its tour to this summer.

A band that carries on the sound and the spirit of the Dead is the group Dead Reckoning, which will play a Phish preshow party as an acoustic trio 3 p.m. Friday at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City. Dead Reckoning also will play a Phish after party at 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Bourré, also in Atlantic City.

Cosmic Charlie, the band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist, has seen Phish at least 35 times, the first time in 1988. Charlie will see Phish this weekend.

“Each experience is totally unique. You really think it’s like Christmas or going to a surprise party every night,” Charlie said about the band’s live performances. “The music is still amazing. ... Their (fan) growth has been exponential. It’s always a special event.”

As Phish fans leave the Atlantic City Boardwalk, they will be replaced by jet enthusiasts.