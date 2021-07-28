South Jersey hospitals considering vaccine mandate for employees

Following a decision by RWJBarnabas Health to require all staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, some medical centers in South Jersey said they also are exploring the idea.

RWJBarnabas, one of the state's largest health care systems, made the announcement Monday. Six supervisory-level employees were recently fired from the health system for their refusal to get vaccinated.

The organization isn't the first to resort to termination over vaccination. Houston Methodist Hospital made national headlines in June when more than 150 employees were either fired or resigned for the same reason. It further amplified the ongoing vaccine debate as COVID-19's more infectious Delta variant has officials reconsidering their reopening strategies.

In light of this decision, AtlantiCare officials say they are weighing their options.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}