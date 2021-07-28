South Jersey hospitals considering vaccine mandate for employees

Following a decision by RWJBarnabas Health to require all staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, some medical centers in South Jersey said they also are exploring the idea.
RWJBarnabas, one of the state's largest health care systems, made the announcement Monday. Six supervisory-level employees were recently fired from the health system for their refusal to get vaccinated.
The organization isn't the first to resort to termination over vaccination. Houston Methodist Hospital made national headlines in June when more than 150 employees were either fired or resigned for the same reason. It further amplified the ongoing vaccine debate as COVID-19's more infectious Delta variant has officials reconsidering their reopening strategies.
In light of this decision, AtlantiCare officials say they are weighing their options.
"We are evaluating whether we will require our staff, providers and other members of our health care team to be vaccinated against COVID-19 given there are no federal or state mandates requiring vaccinations," AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said Tuesday. "The safety and wellbeing of our patients, staff and community is always our priority. We follow strict protocols for masking and other preventive measures, as well as CDC and state Department of Health guidelines at our clinical and non-clinical sites, to prevent spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
"Throughout the pandemic, just as we have with members of our community, we have encouraged our health care team to be vaccinated and have shared education and information with them to assist them in making their personal decision to be vaccinated, and we continue to do so."
Brian Cahill, spokesperson for Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, said the hospital is also "evaluating our options."
Farther north, Hackensack Meridian Health — whose network includes Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township — has already announced its own mandate. Chief Physician Executive Dr. Daniel Vega said the hospital's staff is 70% vaccinated and will require the remaining 30% to do the same.
"Mandatory vaccinations are the best way to achieve herd immunity and protect our communities from the deadly variants that are threatening to wreak havoc in the months ahead," Vega said. "They’re our best shot at defeating this pandemic once and for all, saving lives and returning to normal."
