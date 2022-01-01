South Jersey hospitals announce first babies of 2022

South Jersey hospitals on Saturday commemorated their first babies of 2022.
Shore Medical Center's first baby of 2022 was born to a Pleasantville couple at 1:29 a.m.
Jayceon O. Hendricks was born to Natalie Malave and Raymond Hendricks Sr., Shore said in a news release. He was 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.
He joins a 2-year-old brother, Josiah, Shore said.
Inspira Medical Center Vineland greeted a 7 pound, 3 ounce, 18½-inch baby girl, Khelani, at 4:05 a.m. Saturday.
No additional information was provided.
